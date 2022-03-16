Lithium-Ion Battery Cathodes Is Expected To Expand At A Cagr Of 12% In Value By 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market for lithium-ion battery cathodes is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12% in value by 2031.

Gains in the market are likely to be driven by the undercurrents of numerous end-use industries and widening application base. Over the recent past, there has been significant strides in research & development activities on battery materials, including cathodes, anodes, electrolytes, and separators.

Significant increment in R&D investments have led lithium-ion battery towards increasing production and expanded sales, particularly among automakers and consumer electronics manufacturers.

Lithium-ion batteries have been constantly gaining traction in developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, which will lubricate the infiltration of lithium-ion battery cathodes in these markets over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Market expected to expand at CAGR of 12% through 2031.
  • Asia Pacific account for 44% of global market share.
  • Market expanded at CAGR of 9% over past 5 years.
  • Demand for lithium-ion batteries in electrical vehicles to rise over forecast period.
  • Opportunities for lithium-ion battery cathode manufacturers likely to remain influenced by tightening regulatory scenario in automotive industry.
  • Cylindrical lithium-ion cells account for 55% of overall revenue share.

“Increasing application of lithium-ion battery cathodes in the automotive industry to nudge sales of lithium-ion cathode cells over coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key players manufacturing lithium-ion battery cathodes have been striving to consolidate their position by gaining reciprocal advantage from their equivalents through merger and acquisition (M&A) activities. In addition, since efficiency remains an attractive proposition for lithium-ion battery cathodes, manufacturers continue to leverage the prowess of technology to boost product lifespan.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the lithium-ion battery cathode market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of cell type ( cylindrical cell, prismatic cell and polymer cell) battery type (lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, cabalt oxide lithium-ion, lithium titanate oxide, lithium manganese oxide, and lithium nickel cobalt aluminium oxide), capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000-10,000 mAh, 10,000-60,000 mAh, and 60,000 and above), voltage (low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage), and industry (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, marine, medical, industrial, power, and telecommunication), across major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market Report Scope

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • USA
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • France
  • the UK
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  •  Middle East
  • Latin America
Key Market Segments Covered
  • Cell Type
  • Battery Type
  • Capacity
  • Voltage
  • Industry
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  •  BYD Company
  • LG Chem
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Samsung SDI
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • BAK Group
  • GS Yuasa Corporation
  • Hitachi
  • Clarios
  • Toshiba Corporation
Pricing Available upon Request

Key Segments Covered in Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Industry Research

  • By Cell Type

    • Cylindrical Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes
    • Prismatic Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes
    • Polymer Cell Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes

  • By Battery Type

    • Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide Batteries
    • Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
    • Cobalt Oxide Lithium-Ion Batteries
    • Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)
    • Lithium Manganese Oxide Batteries
    • Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide Batteries

  • By Capacity

    • 0–3,000 mAh
    • 3,000–10,000 mAh
    • 10,000–60,000 mAh
    • 60,000 mAh and Above

  • By Voltage

    • Low Voltage Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes (Below 12V)
    • Medium Voltage Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes (12V – 36V)
    • High Voltage Lithium-ion Battery Cathodes (Above 36V)

  • By Industry

    • Consumer Electronics
    • Automotive
    • Aerospace
    • Marine
    • Medical
    • Industrial
    • Power
    • Telecommunication
    • The Global Lithium-ion battery cathodes Market report answers important questions which include:
      • What are some of the latent areas of investments in the global Lithium-ion battery cathodes market?
      • Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?
      • What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the global Lithium-ion battery cathodes market in the not-so-distant future?
      • Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the global Lithium-ion battery cathodes market?
      • What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the global Lithium-ion battery cathodes market?
      • Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the global Lithium-ion battery cathodes market?

