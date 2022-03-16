Demand For Bactericides Is Expected to Grow Significantly, Owing to the Requirement for Cleaner and Safer Crops

Bactericides market is witnessing greater applicability for bactericides in the market for its increasing benefits in the foliar feeding and soil treatment. Moreover, the need for effective solutions for better soil protection is expected to foster the demand growth witnessed by the bactericides market.

The use of bactericides is expected to grow significantly owing to the demand for cleaner, safer, and secure crops that require good soil health. With the authorization of the European Commission for the use of copper compounds such as copper sulphate as bactericides and fungicides in organic farming, is expected to open new doors of possibilities in the bactericides market.

Bactericides Help Fight Walnut Blight

Apart from its existing advances, the bactericides are being studied for their contribution in dealing with the blight disease in the walnut orchards. Kasumin bactericide is an ultimate solution for dealing with this disease in walnuts. These bactericides are useful in controlling blight, which otherwise could have a negative impact on the fruit growers. Apart from walnut blight, the bactericide help tackle diseases in the pome fruit growers and also helps in effective cherry production. The bactericides market is, therefore, expected to grow significantly with improved bactericides developed by the bactericides market players.

Global Bactericides Market- Overview

The pesticide industry has witnessed significant transformation in the past few years, in terms of methods used for crop protection. The surge in demand for food, fueled by the increasing population has resulted in the ever-increasing strain on the agricultural sector. In countries with high population growth, there is a threat to people from food insecurity.

Food security is one of the key factors driving the growth of global bactericides market during the forecast period. Bactericide is a chemical that kills and prevents the growth of agricultural bacteria. Change in climatic conditions is one of the key contributors to the increase in lifespan of bacteria, which in turn is expected to generate more demand for bactericides. In addition to bacteria, insects and nutrient levels of soil etc. also affect the growth of crops. Moreover, growing awareness towards health and food security are also contributing to the growth of bactericides market globally.

Global Bactericides Market- Segmentation

The global market for bactericides has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and crop type.

On the basis of form, global bactericides market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

Gas

On the basis of application, global bactericides market has been segmented as:

Foliar Feeding

Soil Treatment

Foliar feeding is one of the common application of bactericides. Overuse of bactericides results in the reduction of nutrient levels. Soil treatment is done to regain its nutrients.

On the basis of crop type, global bactericides market has been segmented as:

Food Crops (wheat, rice, maize, millets, barley etc.)

Plantation Crops (coffee, tea, rubber etc.)

Cash Crops (tobacco, sugarcane, cotton, oilseeds etc.)

Horticulture Crops (fruits and vegetables)

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Pre book :-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/941

