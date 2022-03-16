Rising Consumer Focus on Prolonging Shelf-life of Fabric will Drive Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Laundry Cleaning Product market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Laundry Cleaning Product

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Laundry Cleaning Product. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Laundry Cleaning Product Market across various industries and regions.

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global laundry cleaning product market was valued at around US$ 80 Bn in 2020, and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 110 Bn by 2031, accelerating at a CAGR of 5%. Demand for laundry detergents is high and is projected to increasing at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031, with the segment continuing to hold bulk of the global market share.



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Laundry Cleaning Product, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Laundry Cleaning Product Market.

Laundry cleaning products are detergents and surfactants formulated for stain and soil removal, bleaching, fabric softening and conditioning, and disinfection under varying water, temperature, and usage conditions. These products are either general-purpose or light-duty cleaning agents suitable for cleaning all kinds of materials and garments.

Recent trends in the global laundry cleaning product market suggest that the focus of end users toward sustainable and environmental-friendly practices has increased. With advances in household cleaning processes, better formulations of laundry cleaning products help buyers take care of their high-value garments, effortlessly and cost-effectively. Growing adoption of packaging made from recyclable materials and eco-friendly offerings is increasingly becoming an integral part of sustainable cleaning practices in the laundry cleaning space.

Sales of laundry cleaning products are being driven by rising demand for use in commercial cleaning processes of automotive textiles. Extensive use of laundry cleaning products to clean various types of textiles in the hospitality industry is also accentuating market expansion.

Key Segments in Laundry Cleaning Product Industry Research

Product Laundry Detergents Plant-Based Laundry Detergents Laundry Detergent Liquids Laundry Detergent Powder Gel Laundry Detergents Laundry Whiteners Liquid Laundry Whiteners Laundry Whitener Powder Laundry Whiteners And Brighteners Laundry Conditioners Liquid Laundry Conditioners Fabric Softeners

Form Laundry Cleaning Liquids Laundry Cleaning Bars Laundry Cleaning Powders Laundry Cleaning Gels

Distribution Channel Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products via Modern Trade Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products via Grocery Stores Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products via Convenience Stores Sales of Laundry Cleaning Products via e-Commerce

Packaging Bottle Packaging for Laundry Cleaning Products Pouch Packaging for Laundry Cleaning Products Carton Packaging for Laundry Cleaning Products

Application Laundry Cleaning Products for Healthcare Industry Laundry Cleaning Products for Hospitality Industry



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Laundry detergents projected to reach around US$ 30 Bn by 2031.

Fabric softeners projected to record above 3% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Asia Pacific holds share of more than 40%.

Market in India expected to reach valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Market in South Korea to record 4% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Growing awareness of consumers about overall environmental impact of cleaning processes is propelling demand for biodegradable ingredients in laundry cleaning products,” according to a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the market are focused on improving supply chain offering low manufacturing and transportation cost. The overall laundry care market is fragmented in nature, and sustainability is of utmost importance for existing as well as new players entering this space.

In March 2020, Unilever announced its intention to close the washing powder factory in Warrington, United Kingdom, as consumers are switching to other alternatives, including laundry liquid and capsules detergents.

