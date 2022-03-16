Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period ( 2031 –2031)

The global food vacuum drying machine market is estimated at USD 1,215 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,728 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2032.

The Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Food Vacuum Drying Machine so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.

Food Vacuum Drying Machine: Key Market Players

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

ANDRITZ AG

Bucher Unipektin AG

BINDER GmbH

OKAWARA MFG. Co., LTD.

Turatti Group

EnWave Corporation

Devex Verfahrenstechnik GmbH (KAHL Group)

Hosokawa Micron B.V.

Hegatec Engineering GmbH

HEINKEL Drying and Separation Group

Global Food Vacuum Drying Machine: Segmentation

By Product Type : Continuous Vacuum Belt Dryers Continuous Vacuum Freeze Belt Dryers Vacuum Drying Cabinets Pilot Vacuum Dryers

By Operating Principle : Direct Drying Indirect Drying

By Mesh Type : Plain Weave Twill Weave Plain Dutch Weave Twill Dutch Weave Reverse Dutch Weave Five Heddle Weave

By Material Type : Polyester Polyamide Poly-ether-ether-ketone Other



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market

The global food vacuum drying machine market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced food vacuum drying machine.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of food vacuum drying machine positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

