Ultrafast Laser Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2031

Ultrafast Laser Market Report By Type (Titanium-Sapphire Lasers, Fiber Lasers, Mode-Locked Dye Lasers, Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode Lasers), By Pulse Duration (Picosecond Ultrafast Lasers, Femtosecond Ultrafast Lasers), By End Use (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), By Application (Micromachining, Medical Applications, Bio-Imaging, Research) – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Global ultrafast laser market revenue is expected to total US$ 1.4 Bn by 2021, with fiber lasers likely to capture over 2/5th of total revenue. By application, micromachining is poised to register maximum growth, at 14% CAGR. Overall, the ultrafast laser industry is slated to be valued at US$ 5.2 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period, mushrooming 3.7x.

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Ultrafast Laser Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2021-2031. The insights and analytics on the Ultrafast Laser Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Key Companies

Amplitude Laser Group

Coherent Inc.

EKSPLA

JDS Uniphase Corporation (VIAVI Solutions)

Jenoptik AG

Laser Quantum (Novanta Technologies UK Limited)

MKS Instruments Inc.

NKT Photonics A/S

IPG Photonics

TRUMPF Laser GmbH + Co. KG

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Toptica Photonics Inc.

Global Ultrafast Laser Market Segments

Type Ultrafast Titanium-Sapphire Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode-Pumped Bulk Lasers Ultrafast Fiber Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Dye Lasers Ultrafast Mode-Locked Diode Lasers Other Ultrafast Laser Types

Pulse Duration Picosecond Ultrafast Lasers Femtosecond Ultrafast Lasers

End Use Ultrafast Lasers for Consumer Electronics Ultrafast Lasers for Healthcare & Life Science Ultrafast Lasers for Automotive Ultrafast Lasers for Aerospace and Defense Ultrafast Lasers for Industrial Uses Ultrafast Lasers for Research & Academics

Application Ultrafast Lasers for Micromachining Flat Panel Display Manufacturing Thin Film Micromachining Two-photon Polymerization Precision Micromachining Others Ultrafast Lasers for Medical Applications Medical Device Fabrication Cardiovascular Stent Manufacturing Laser Eye Surgery Others Ultrafast Lasers for Bio-Imaging Multiphoton Microscopy Multimodal Imaging Others Ultrafast Lasers for Scientific Research Multi-dimensional Spectroscopy THz Spectroscopy Coherent Control High Harmonic Generation, EUV Others



Competitive Landscape

Prominent ultrafast laser providers are leveraging such expansion strategies as introducing new technologically enhanced lasers for specific end use industries, expanding their virtual footprint and forging collaborative and acquisition agreements with other manufacturers.

EKSPLA, a developer of solid-state lasers, laser systems, and optoelectronics for fundamental research and industrial applications, unveiled the FemtoLux green, a lightweight femtosecond fiber laser, in February 2019. This ultrafast laser delivers 1.5 W at 515 nm or 3 W at 1030 nm of average power and up to 3 µJ femtosecond pulse energy

at nm or at nm of average power and up to femtosecond pulse energy In May 2021, Coherent Inc. announced the introduction of a new website aimed at strengthening existing customer relationships and forging new ones. This revamped websites includes new tabs detailing customer success stories, a new resources center, a direct link to its product catalogue, and improved accessibility for visitors with disabilities

