Rising non-vegan Food Trends ACROSS THE GLOBE DRIVES The Fermented Feed INDUSTRY

Fermented feed market is likely to witness an incremental growth with its potential to improve the feed effectiveness and lower the feed cost. One of the most important factor driving the growth of fermented feed market is growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the naturally fermented feed.

Key players and manufacturers in fermented feed market are witnessing significant demand for the naturally fermented feed and therefore have been taking immense efforts in investing heavily in R&D for the development of related products. High market potential is anticipated to mark entrance of more vendors in the fermented feed market over the forecast period.

Consumers’ behavior and attitude towards nutritious and healthy food for animals has undergone drastic change since the recent past. These changes have been significantly contributing towards growing demand and supply of naturally fermented feed. Higher level of marketing support, improved versatility and taste coupled with new product developments have resulted in significant growth opportunities for fermented feed market.

Fermentation is a metabolic process in which an organism converts a carbohydrate into an alcohol or an acid. It has been used since decades by several cultures across several countries to enhance and preserve food. The fermentation process uses organisms as feed additives for various benefits, such as for creating new & improved enzyme content, increasing its levels of vitamins B, C & K and to boost the usable protein level. It is also used to enhance feed conversion ratio that boosts the number of nutrients.

When fed to chicken, fermented feed helps increase egg weight, shell weight, shell thickness, weight gain for meat birds, shell resistance and keeps their digestive tract functioning correctly. This makes them healthier and maintains the proper functioning of their immune system, which increases their ability to resist disease & bacterial infection and lowers their consumption of feed as fermented feed is digested by their body more effectively.

Regional analysis for Poultry Feed Additives Market includes: North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Fermented Feed: Segmentation

The fermented feed market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, process, application and region.

Based on type, the fermented feed market is segmented intoE

amino acids

antibiotics & vitamins

polymer

industrial enzymes

organic acid

others.

Based on form, the fermented feed market has been segmented into

liquid

dry.

Based on the process, the fermented feed market has been segmented into

batch fermentation

continuous fermentation

aerobic fermentation

anaerobic fermentation.

Based on livestock, the fermented feed market is segmented into

poultry

ruminants

swine

aquatic animals

others (equine and pet animals).

On the basis of region, the fermented feed market includes

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The rest of the world



