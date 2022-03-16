Rising non-vegan Food Trends ACROSS THE GLOBE DRIVES The Fermented Feed INDUSTRY

Fermented feed market is likely to witness an incremental growth with its potential to improve the feed effectiveness and lower the feed cost. One of the most important factor driving the growth of fermented feed market is growing awareness regarding the health benefits of the naturally fermented feed.

Key players and manufacturers in fermented feed market are witnessing significant demand for the naturally fermented feed and therefore have been taking immense efforts in investing heavily in R&D for the development of related products. High market potential is anticipated to mark entrance of more vendors in the fermented feed market over the forecast period.

Consumers’ behavior and attitude towards nutritious and healthy food for animals has undergone drastic change since the recent past. These changes have been significantly contributing towards growing demand and supply of naturally fermented feed. Higher level of marketing support, improved versatility and taste coupled with new product developments have resulted in significant growth opportunities for fermented feed market.

Fermentation is a metabolic process in which an organism converts a carbohydrate into an alcohol or an acid. It has been used since decades by several cultures across several countries to enhance and preserve food. The fermentation process uses organisms as feed additives for various benefits, such as for creating new & improved enzyme content, increasing its levels of vitamins B, C & K and to boost the usable protein level. It is also used to enhance feed conversion ratio that boosts the number of nutrients.

When fed to chicken, fermented feed helps increase egg weight, shell weight, shell thickness, weight gain for meat birds, shell resistance and keeps their digestive tract functioning correctly. This makes them healthier and maintains the proper functioning of their immune system, which increases their ability to resist disease & bacterial infection and lowers their consumption of feed as fermented feed is digested by their body more effectively.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Historical Market Size, 2012 – 2016
  • Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025
  • Supply & Demand Value Chain
  • Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain
  • Market Drivers and Restraints

An Adaptive Approach to Modern-day Research Needs

 Regional analysis for Poultry Feed Additives Market includes:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Middle East and Africa
Report Highlights:

  • Shifting Industry dynamics
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected industry size
  • Recent industry trends
  • Key Competition landscape
  • Strategies of key players and product offerings
  • Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective towards market performance

Fermented Feed: Segmentation

The fermented feed market can be segmented on the basis of type, form, process, application and region.

Based on type, the fermented feed market is segmented intoE 

  • amino acids
  • antibiotics & vitamins
  • polymer
  • industrial enzymes
  • organic acid
  • others.

Based on form, the fermented feed market has been segmented into

  • liquid
  • dry.

Based on the process, the fermented feed market has been segmented into

  • batch fermentation
  • continuous fermentation
  • aerobic fermentation
  • anaerobic fermentation.

Based on livestock, the fermented feed market is segmented into

  • poultry
  • ruminants
  • swine
  • aquatic animals
  • others (equine and pet animals).

On the basis of region, the fermented feed market includes 

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • The rest of the world
