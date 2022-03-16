Market For Seasonings And Spices To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 6.5% By 2031

Newly published Fact.MR data expects the global market for seasonings and spices to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%, reaching US$ 51.4 Bn in value terms by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Sales are expanding on the back of increased preference for indigenous cuisines amongst consumers.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of seasonings and spices registered a CAGR of 4.7%, and is further anticipated to be valued at US$ 27.4 Bn in 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while demand across commercial settings such as restaurants and cafeterias declined, sales across home settings increased impressively, with consumers relying on their culinary skills to experiment with exotic foodstuffs.

The rising demand for ready-to-use spice mixes as convenient food-service options is expected to open up new market prospects. Seasonings and spices are in great demand in both the commercial and household sectors, not only for their flavor and taste, but also for the health benefits they bring. Moreover, applications across health and wellness products, including nutraceutical and dietary supplements, with greatly augment prospects for the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By nature, conventional spices to yield a value worth US$ 7 Bn by 2025

Sales of organic seasonings and spices to grow the fastest, clocking a 5% CAGR

Seasonings & spices to account for 1/4th of total revenue as of 2031, by product type

Sales via modern trade channels to surpass US$ 5 Bn by the end of the forecast period

U.S to be a promising market for seasonings & spices, expanding at 5% CAGR

India to remain the largest producer of seasonings and spices, experiencing a CAGR worth 7% until 2031

Competitive Landscape

Due to the existence of a large number of domestic and foreign companies, the sector is extremely fragmented. Manufacturers of seasonings and spices are pursuing a variety of strategies, including new product releases, product portfolio growth, and mergers and acquisitions.

For example, in June 2019, Kerry Group opened a US$ 22.8 Mn manufacturing facility in Tumkuru, India. The facility, which spans 40,585 square meters, is planned to service Indian subcontinent consumers. In addition, the Kerry Taste & Beverage system is anticipated to serve both the retail and foodservice industries.

In May 2021, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., invested in SAKA NO TOCHU Co. Ltd., a prominent player in the agricultural products sector. With this initiative, the company intends to establish a new business model, especially e-commerce, to expand outreach of its seasonings and spices business

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global seasonings & spices market, analyzing historical demand from 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for 2021–2031.

The study reveals growth projections on the seasonings & spices market on the basis of product type (spices, herbs, salt substitutes and blends), nature (conventional and organic) and sales channel (modern trade, neighborhood stores, specialty stores, other brick & mortar retail stores and online stores) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

Report Scope Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 27.4 Billion Market Value Forecast in 2031 USD 51.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

India

Thailand

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Nigeria Key Segments Covered Nature

Product Type

Sales Channel

Region Key Companies Profiled Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited (MDH Spices)

McCormick & Company Inc.

Olam International Limited

Associated British Foods Plc.

Kerry Group Plc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Ariake Japan Co. Ltd.

SHS Group Limited

Dharampal Satyapal Limited (DS Group) Pricing Available upon Request Full Access of this Report Is Available at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/348