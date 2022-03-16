Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering Pune

Pune, India, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University is a private 57-year-old university located in Pune, India. It’s has campuses are in New Delhi, Navi Mumbai, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Panchgani, Pune and Thane. The university has a wide variety of degree programs and is known as a leading research institution.

The mission that Bharati Vidyapeeth has defined for itself is to bring about intellectual awakening of people through the spread of education and to prepare human resources needed for all round development, particularly economic, of the country.

It has over 70 undergraduate and graduate programmes that are approved by the University Grants Council, and distance education. This prestigious university is a great choice for students looking for an educational experience that is affordable and a great fit.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth’s colleges cover various professional disciplines, including engineering, medicine, and dentistry, ayurveda and homeopathic, nursing, biotechnology, hotel management, MBA and pharmacy. The BVDU is considered one of the best universities in the country. And its faculty members have received many awards.

Bharati Vidyapeeth is probably the only organization from Maharashtra having its campus in the capital city of India. It is not in the urban areas alone that Bharati Vidyapeeth has started its institutions. Its schools and colleges have dotted rural areas and even the remotest tribal and coastal areas of Maharashtra.