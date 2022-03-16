Why Molnupiravir is Effective in fight against Covid-19

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Molnupiravir is the world’s first pill for the treatment of symptomatic Covid, and it was just approved for use. Many countries have given its approval for the world’s first antiviral tablet against Covid-19, which is expected to reduce hospitalization and death by half. Molnupiravir, a drug produced by large pharmaceutical companies, has been shown to be particularly beneficial for high-risk persons and those with impaired immunity, reducing the chance of hospitalization and death by half.

Many leading pharma companies are going to launch molnupiravir capsules. Their statement came after the Drugs Controller General of India granted the oral antiviral medication emergency use authorization (DCGI). The drug’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) has also been issued by DCGI with immediate effect. The majority of the companies had agreed to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India and other low- and middle-income countries under a non-exclusive voluntary licencing agreement.

Molnupiravir Use and Side Effects

Molnupiravir should not be used during pregnancy or in women who may get pregnant if they do not use adequate contraception. During treatment and for 4 days after the last dose of Molnupiravir, women who are pregnant must use effective contraception. Breastfeeding should be stopped throughout therapy and for at least four days afterward. These recommendations are made because animal studies have revealed that excessive doses of Molnupiravir can affect the foetus’ growth and development.

Diarrhoea, nausea, dizziness, and headache were the most prevalent side effects reported during therapy and within 14 days after the last dosage of Molnupiravir, all of which were mild to moderate.

More about the Molnupiravir

Molnupiravir is accessible in COVID treatment centers across the country under the brand name Molnova. Molnova is an antiviral medication that prevents SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) from multiplying in the body. It accomplishes this by increasing the amount of mutations (changes) in the virus’ genetic material (RNA) in such a way that SARS-ability CoV-2’s to reproduce is harmed.

The drug’s suggested dosage is 800 mg daily (can use molnupiravir 200mg capsules) for five days. Molnupiravir treatment is substantially shorter than other medications, which is a key benefit because it minimizes pill burden and improves compliance.