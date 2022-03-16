Ammonia Caramel As a Coloring Agent In The Food And Beverage Industry

With use of food decorative ingredients being one of the emerging trends in the food and beverage industry, ammonia caramel is finding extensive application. The ability of ammonia caramel with respect to reduction of color variability and maintenance of the hue intensity is fostering the adoption of ammonia caramel in brewery industry and also in production of carbonated beverages.

Use of ammonia caramel as a coloring agent and also an antioxidant is increasing at a notable rate, owing to its unmatched consistency and versatility. Producers of ammonia caramel are vying to establish conformity of their products to the FSSAI and ISO standards to communicate the safety and quality standards their product embrace. Some of the key applications of ammonia caramel include beverages, soft drinks, confectionery, bakery products, and so on.

However, consumption of ammonia caramel associated with health-related adversities, such as allergic reactions, is likely to threaten the adoption of ammonia caramel as a food additive. Moreover, hostility demonstrated by the demographic affected by gluten intolerance is also likely to create significant challenges for growth of ammonia caramel market. Moreover, studies pointing to the association of consuming ammonia caramel with cancer is likely to hinder the adoption rate of ammonia caramel by a notable margin.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ammonia caramel market

Sethness Caramel Color,

Mascot Food Colors,

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.,

Sensient Technologies Corporation,

D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.,

Bakels Worldwide,

Goteborgsfood Budapest Ltd.,

Metarom A.s.,

Nigay SAS,

Megha International.,

ARUN COLOUR CHEM Pvt. Ltd.,

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd.,

MATRIX PHARMA CHEM.,

Jay Dinesh Chemicals, among others.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Global Ammonia Caramel Market: Market Segmentation On the basis of grade, the global ammonia caramel market has been segmented as: Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade On the basis of end use, the global ammonia caramel market has been segmented as: Food & Beverage Manufacturers Beverages Bakery and Confectionery Baby Foods Sauces and Marinades Others

Pharmaceuticals On the basis of application, the global ammonia caramel market has been segmented as: Colorants

Emulsifiers

Flavor Enhancers On the basis of region, the global ammonia caramel market has been segmented as: North America Ammonia Caramel Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Ammonia Caramel Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe Ammonia Caramel Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia Ammonia Caramel Market

Japan Ammonia Caramel Market

APEJ Ammonia Caramel Market Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa Ammonia Caramel Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



