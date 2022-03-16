Flower Powder Market: Increasing Application In Skincare Products category Continues To Witness Significant Growth

Flower powders continue to prove a boon for pharmacy, food and cosmetic industries, on the back of their rich medical properties coupled with impressive commercial value. Mahua flowers, when consumed in the form of flower powder, act as an astringent to cure colitis and diarrhea, whereas, another commonly adopted flower powder is hibiscus flower powder has been witnessing hefty clamor in the market for its high effectiveness and thinning properties. Furthermore, passion flower powder holds extensive benefits for this calmness-deprived world, as passion flower powder is cooling to the body, calms the mind, and soothes spirit by quelling disquietude, and delivers relaxation and stress reduction.

Owing to the growing safety-related user-consciousness, manufacturers of flower powder have shifted their focus on error-free formulation of flower powder by adopting rapidly advancing techniques, and are stringently testing their products on myriad parameters of quality to ensure defect free range, and extend their clientele. Moreover, the increasing flower powder variants, and evolving consumer preferences are prompting the players in flower powder market to adopt smart market strategies focused on communicating the perks of flower powder to customer segments in a far more efficient manner.

The escalating benefits of vast range of flower powders in different food commodities and products, such as in dairy, poultry, meat, herbal, and drinks, etc. in food & beverages industry, and growing adoption in cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals industries etc. continue to create immense growth opportunities for flower powder manufacturers.

Key Players

Alkaloids Corporation,

All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd,

Arjuna Natural Extracts Limited,

Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.,

Cosmark Pty Ltd.,

Döhler GmbH,

Firmenich, Indena S.p.A.,

James Finlay Limited,

Kalsec Inc.,

K.Patel Phyto Extractions Pvt. Ltd.,

Kangcare Bioindustry Co.,ltd.,

Kuber Impex Limited,

Lehmann&Voss&Co.,

Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd.,

Naturex SA

Key Product Launches in Flower Powder Market

In May 2013, Pure Health, Austin, TX, has introduced eight new powerful superfood-based supplements and teas that can provide health and wellness support. Nature’s Relief Tea supports healthy digestion and regularity with a blend of senna leaf, peppermint leaf, licorice root, hibiscus flower and more.

Opportunities for Flower Powder Market Participants

The flower powder market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of flower powder variants. Catering the growing demand for flower powder containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Flower powder containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the flower powder market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the flower powder market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the flower powder market

Cost structure of the flower powder and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key flower powder segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key flower powder market participants

Competitive landscape of the flower powder market, including detailed profiles of the top players in flower powder market

Global Flower Powder: Market Segmentation On the basis of nature, the global flower powder market has been segmented as – Organic

Conventional On the basis of distribution channel, the global flower powder market has been segmented as – Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online

On the basis of source, the global flower powder market has been segmented as – Rose

Jasmine

Violet

Monks Cress

Others On the basis of application, the global flower powder market has been segmented as – Food & Beverages Dairy Meat and poultry Dressings and marinades Snacks Soft drinks Tea and herbal drinks Others

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others On the basis of region, the global flower powder market has been segmented as – North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

