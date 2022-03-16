Electric Shuttle Market is to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Rapid penetration of battery powered vehicles has led to the development of electric shuttles. Although the electric shuttles were initially used for sight-seeing and short distance transportation across golf courses, airports, wineries, and stadiums, national parks, and theme parks, they are gaining steady application in public communication.

The Market Research Survey of Electric Shuttle by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Electric Shuttle as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Electric Shuttle with key analysis of Electric Shuttle market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Low Emission Levels Regulations to Boost Deployment of Electric Shuttles across Countries

In an effort to lower the emission levels, government across countries are imposing stringent regulations on manufacturers in various industries. According to the European Commission, cars are responsible for nearly 12% of the overall EU emission of greenhouse gas. To comply with the stringent emission regulations, automotive manufacturers are shifting their focus towards development of electric vehicles for public transport such as electric shuttles.

In a recently conducted survey, Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) stated that the number of electric vehicles recorded on the roads increased to 3.2 million in 2018. According to the survey conducted, leading brands in China – BAIC, and BYD will account for the largest number of new registrations. However, the market for electric vehicles is concentrated in a few countries such as the U.S., Norway, China, Canada, Japan, Germany, Britain, Sweden, the Netherlands, and France.

Effective Public Commutation Solutions: Major Companies to Focus on Collaborations for Improved Connectivity

To sustain their lead in the competitive market, major companies are concentrating on entering into collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, Toyota has partnered with various e-commerce portals such as Pizza Hut, Amazon, China’s DiDi, and Uber to create a mobility service platform for e-commerce and shared rides, and develop robot-van like pods. Through the collaboration, the companies are focusing on broadening the scope of deployment of these robotic vans for delivering services, ridesharing or rolling office, and various other mobility services.

