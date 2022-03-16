Inflated Adoption Of Footwear Market To Fuel Revenue Growth During Forecast Period : FactMR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Footwear market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Footwear

Key Segments Covered Product Type Casual Footwear Fashion Footwear Occupational Footwear Therapeutic Footwear Athletic Footwear Protective Footwear Other Footwear

Material Leather Footwear Natural Rubber Footwear Synthetic Rubber Footwear EVA Footwear PVC Footwear PU Footwear Textile Footwear

Price Range Economy Footwear Mid Footwear Premium Footwear Super-Premium Footwear

Sales Channel Online Footwear Sales Footwear Sales via Specialist s General Merchandise Footwear Sales Footwear Sales via Departmental Stores Footwear Sales via Other Sales Channels

Footwear Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the footwear market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging associated with the manufacturing of footwear. The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Footwear Market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the footwear market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of the Footwear market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate of the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of the Footwear market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn). Estimates at global and regional levels for the Footwear market are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global footwear market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which has helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the footwear market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for the footwear market has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions ad countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of the footwear market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in producing footwear have been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Footwear market domain. The global footwear market is on track to record a modest CAGR of 4.5% that should see it touch a value of US$ 450 billion by the end of 2022. The leather segment accounts for a revenue share of just under a fifth in the footwear market by product type. Even though the price of leather footwear can be a major impediment in the footwear market, the segment is anticipated to be worth more than US$ 85 billion by the end of the forecast period. Even though APEJ has the largest regional contribution, Europe should grow at a much higher CAGR because the continent has a heritage in leather footwear and a number of companies with decades of expertise have their base of operations there.

Natural rubber is estimated to be more popular than synthetic rubber in the footwear market as it has a revenue share of more than a fifth in the footwear market. Latin America is likely to record a robust CAGR of 5% in the natural rubber segment and companies are advised to target their natural rubber derived footwear to customers in this emerging region. In the case of synthetic rubber, Europe and APEJ represent a much more lucrative opportunity as they have the largest contribution in this segment of the footwear market by a considerable margin.

The economy segment is approx. 2/5 th of the footwear market by price-based segment and is projected to retain this position. The economy segment is worth almost US$ 190 billion by the end of 2022, making it a segment large enough for both existing as well as potential entrants in the footwear market. APEJ is predicted to be the largest opportunity in the economy segment because this region has consumers that are more price-sensitive than either Europe or North America. However, this certainly not mean that Europe can be completely ignored as it is the second-largest market for economy footwear and should even grow with a higher CAGR than APEJ.

of the footwear market by price-based segment and is projected to retain this position. The economy segment is worth almost US$ 190 billion by the end of 2022, making it a segment large enough for both existing as well as potential entrants in the footwear market. APEJ is predicted to be the largest opportunity in the economy segment because this region has consumers that are more price-sensitive than either Europe or North America. However, this certainly not mean that Europe can be completely ignored as it is the second-largest market for economy footwear and should even grow with a higher CAGR than APEJ. The premium segment in the footwear market is the smallest in terms of revenue share as it caters to a niche audience. However, there is a strong possibility that it could become more prominent in the days ahead as rapid economic growth, particularly in APEJ will increase the per capita disposable income of consumers, spurring them to purchase premium products such as luxury footwear. The premium segment may be worth a little over US$ 70 billion in 2022 and companies actively involved in the footwear market should make their long-term business strategies accordingly.

Online retail is the biggest buzzword of the 21st century and this has begun to impact the footwear market as well. Even though the revenue share of online is still comparatively low, it can be safely assumed that it will become very important in the days ahead as Internet connectivity improves and impulse footwear purchases become as easy as clicking a button or tapping a touchscreen. The APEJ online footwear market is valued at just under US$ 28 billion in 2022.

