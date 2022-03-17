Electrical Contractors Blacktown Earns A Green Light To Do Beyond

Blacktown, Australia, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — My Light Electrical got a green signal from the Australian Electrical Licensing department to extend its services to almost all walks of life. So, now their services will not just be limited to the Residential and commercial areas but also in the Industrial sectors.

This announcement has come as a boon for this company’s Electrical Contractors Blacktown, who have been eagerly waiting for such an opportunity. The company is already famous in the Residential and Commercial sectors for providing top-notch electrical services. With this new license, they are all set to conquer the Industrial sector.

The Managing Director of My Light Electrical is very excited about this new development and said, “This is a great opportunity for us to expand our services and provide our world-class electrical solutions to even more people. We are looking forward to working in the Industrial sector and delivering top-notch services.”

Here is a look at their past electrical services to date:

Smoke Alarm Installtion

amid the several electrical competitors, My Light Eletrcials never failed us with their Top-Quality smoke alarm installation services. Their detectors were always the market’s hit with, leaving us almost no anxiety about unalarmed fire breakouts!

CCTV Camera Intsallation

This company’s CCTV Camera Installation services have always been praised for their excellence. Right from the day of installation to the after-service follow-ups, these people make sure that worth it!

Lighting and Fixtures

This is one of the most common services provided by them. They have a wide range of lighting installation services perfect for all types of buildings, be they small or large.

These were a few glimpses of their past projects. Now, we are must wait to watch how this Electrical Company will cater to the Industrial areas as well.

To stay updated about The Top Electrical Company, please visit:

About My Light Electrical

My Light Electrical is the No. 1 electrical company in Blacktown, Australia. Established over 10 years ago, this company has the best electrical contractors. Our experts are all Licensed, Insured, and Certified electricians. We also offer a 100 % warranty and guarantee on all our services.