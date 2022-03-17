VUKA Group and JMarketing Enter into Strategic Partnership

Cape Town, South Africa & London, UK, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — JMarketing has become the official digital marketing agency and strategic partner for VUKA Group (formerly part of Clarion Events Africa) as they restructure to grow with the fast changing events industry.

The new corporate website launched this week signaling the new direction for the rapidly transforming company. The site is live at https://wearevuka.com/.

VUKA Group CEO, David Ashdown said; “We specifically selected JMarketing to work with in transforming our brand because their team is heavily invested in our transformational purpose. Our long term aim is to break down the barriers that prevent us from forming deep connections with our customers.”

The VUKA Group connects businesses to key contacts and opportunities in the African industries of mining, retail, e-mobility & retail industries. They have been a vital part of African business ecosystems for 20 years and have recently formed their company after leaving Clarion Events Africa.

This strategic partnership aligns JMarketing’s expertise with VUKA’s media empire to help create a marketplace of new opportunities in Africa. Going forward, the partnership will grow through employing a revolutionary approach to influencing the news cycle and staying top of mind during long buy cycles.

About JMarketing

JMarketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency who specializes in influencing online human behavior through psychological triggers. They are known for creating high-converting landing pages, and psychology-driven marketing strategies.

Contact Info

Joshua Strawczynski

Managing Director @ JMarketing

josh@jmarketing.agency

+1 646 894 1003