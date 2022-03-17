HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM ADMINISTRATION DIPLOMA PROGRAM IN CANADA

TORONTO, ON, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Hospitality and Tourism is a 64 week diploma program and NACPT Pharma College has opened the admissions for all intakes of 2022. “Diploma in travel & tourism is an asset for anyone who likes to travel across the world as it will find you a job in any place.” said Nicholas, program advisor at NACPT Pharma College. “With the upcoming Hospitality and Tourism management post-secondary diploma we intend to provide a global learning opportunity for students.”

A Hospitality and Tourism graduate has vast opportunities in various sectors and can even be entrepreneurs if they wish to start their own business such as travel agencies or restaurants.

“Graduates of this program will be qualified to meet all requirements of this field,” said Rathi Param, Dean of NACPT pharma College. “Because of the rich and in depth learning contents of this curriculum”

NACPT will provide job assistance to all enrolled students of this program to find hospitality and tourism jobs in Canada through resume preparation of industry standard, mock interviews, networking opportunities and customized training programs.

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in healthcare, pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

