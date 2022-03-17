Stump Grinders Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

Stump Grinders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report Machine Type (Walk-Behind Stump Grinders ,Self-Propelled Stump Grinders), By Tooth Length (Up To 2.5 Inch Stump Grinders , 2.5 – 3 Inch Stump Grinders ), By Number Of Cutting – Global Market Insights 2021 To 2031

Fact.MR has conducted a comprehensive analysis on the global stump grinder market, which is projected to witness volume demand of 19,039 units in 2021, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% by volume through 2031. The industry is saw a decline of 2.3% Y-o-Y in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic had adverse effects on the demand outlook. However, the market is estimated to expand 1.6X by the end of 2031.

The Stump Grinder Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Stump Grinder so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.

Key Companies

Caterpillar Inc.

MORBARK, LLC.

MTB MFG INC.

Vermeer Corporation

Tracmaster Ltd.

Predator Power Ltd.

Wacker Neuson SE

Avant Tecno Oy

Sneller Machine

D&M Machine Division, Inc

Bandit Industries, Inc

Green Manufacturing, Inc

Great Northern Equipment Distributing, Inc. (Dosko)

J.P. Carlton Company

GrinderCrusherScreen

HAWK Equipment Corporation

Important Segments Covered in Stump Grinder Industry Research

By Machine Type Walk-behind Stump Grinders Self-propelled Stump Grinders Wheeled Tracked Tow-behind Stump Grinders

By Tooth Length Up to 2.5 Inch Stump Grinders 2.5 – 3 Inch Stump Grinders Above 3 Inch Stump Grinders

By Number of Cutting Teeth 8 – 16 Teeth Stump Grinders 16- 24 Teeth Stump Grinders 24- 32 Teeth Stump Grinders Above 32 Teeth Stump Grinders

By Cutting Edge per Tooth Two Three

By End User Stump Grinders for Personal/ Private Use Stump Grinders for Government Use Stump Grinders Provided by Rental Companies



Competitive Landscape

According to the market research analysis, top manufacturers of stump grinders are Wacker Neuson SE, Caterpillar Inc, Bandit Industries, Inc, MTB MFG INC., and MORBARK, LLC.

To increase penetration in profitable markets, the above-mentioned players are opting for organic and inorganic growth strategies, which include launching of new products, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships with small manufacturers or start-ups.

Vermeer Corporation, in 2020, launched a new horizontal stump grinder that is being utilized for land clearing purposes and pipeline operations.

