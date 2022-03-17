Rising Awareness Anticipated to Drive Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market During 2031

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Analysis by Application (Industrial Protective Clothing, Law Enforcement Services, Transport), by Weight, by Thickness Type, by End User, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global flame resistant and retardant fabric market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2032.

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric: Key Market Players

PBI Performance Products Inc.

Evonik Industries

Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kaneka Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate)

Milliken & Company

Norfab Corporation

Safety Components

Solvay S.A.

Teijin Aramid B.V.

Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric: Segmentation

By Weight :- Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard 12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard 17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard 22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard

By Thickness Type :- Up to 0.056 inches 0.056 to 0.065 inches 0.065 to 0.080 inches 0.080 to 0.102 inches Greater than 0.102 inches

By End User :- Oil & Gas Industries Mining Packaging Automotive Marine Pharmaceuticals Electronics and Electrical Construction Others End use Industries

By Application Type :- Industrial Protective Clothing Law enforcement services Transport Others



Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

The Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

