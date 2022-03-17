Rising Awareness Anticipated to Drive Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market During 2031

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market Analysis by Application (Industrial Protective Clothing, Law Enforcement Services, Transport), by Weight, by Thickness Type, by End User, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global flame resistant and retardant fabric market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 11.3 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2032.

The Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric Market research report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric so far. It also notes the key trends in the market that are likely to be lucrative.

We deliver market intelligence according to your requirements. This report can be customized as per your business needs. We meet client expectations with the help of our peerless pre-execution, execution, and post-execution engagement models. Our analysts offer quantified B2B research on market threats and opportunities. They also provide qualitative analysis of the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric.

Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric: Key Market Players

  • PBI Performance Products Inc.
  • Evonik Industries
  • Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate)
  • Milliken & Company
  • Norfab Corporation
  • Safety Components
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Teijin Aramid B.V.

Global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric: Segmentation

  • By Weight :-

    • Up to 12 oz. per sq. yard
    • 12 to 17 oz. per sq. yard
    • 17 to 22 oz. per sq. yard
    • 22 to 33 oz. per sq. yard
    • Greater than 33 oz. per sq. yard

  • By Thickness Type :-

    • Up to 0.056 inches
    • 0.056 to 0.065 inches
    • 0.065 to 0.080 inches
    • 0.080 to 0.102 inches
    • Greater than 0.102 inches

  • By End User :-

    • Oil & Gas Industries
    • Mining
    • Packaging
    • Automotive
    • Marine
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Electronics and Electrical
    • Construction
    • Others End use Industries

  • By Application Type :-

    • Industrial Protective Clothing
    • Law enforcement services
    • Transport
    • Others

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

  • How will the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
  • Which segment will drive the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
  • How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
  • What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric?
  • How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

The Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric report answers the following queries:

  1. What is the largest share held by key players in the market?
  2. What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric?
  3. Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?
  4. What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period?
  5. What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2021 to 2031?

Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing dynamics of the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation and analysis
  • Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments in Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market
  • Competitive landscape of the Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market.
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market performance
  • Must-have information for Flame Resistant and Retardant Fabric market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

