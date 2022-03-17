Global Organic Extracts Market: switching to a healthier lifestyle and preferred to use natural and organic products

Organic extracts are the products extracted from fruits, flowers, vegetables, and whole foods. The organic extracts are rich in nutrient contents and including amino acids and vitamins. The organic extracts have a strong consumer base in the healthcare and cosmetics industry. The plant extract contains beneficial phytochemicals supplements for human health and acting as natural antioxidants.

The consumer attraction towards organic or chemical free products likely to contribute to the growth of organic extracts market. The growing demand for organic extracts from various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals to impart color, flavor, and nutrition is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic extracts market in the near future. The growing attraction of consumers towards organic and herbal dietary supplements and also increasing awareness towards health are likely to fuel the growth of the organic extracts market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Global Organic Extracts Market: Prominent Players

Alkaloids Corp.

Indena

Ingredia Nutritional

Lehmann & Voss & Co.

Organic Herb Inc.

Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd.

Linnea S.A.

Phytovation Ltd.

Prinova Group

Naturex

Berrypharma AG

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

QUALIPHAR

Kuber Impex Ltd.

Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd.

Plant Extracts International Inc.

The prominent players are investing to expand the distribution network and attract more consumers towards the organic and herbal products. The marketing strategy by manufacturers is expected to contribute for the growth of organic extracts market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and end use.

Global Organic Extracts Market: Segmentation

The organic extracts can be classified on the basis of source type as fruit extracts, flower extracts, vegetable extracts, and other organic extracts. The organic extracts can also be classified on the basis of the form of the product as liquids, creams, and capsules.

The organic extracts market can be classified on the basis of the end-user industry as food and beverage industry, cosmetics and personal care industry, healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry, agriculture and others.

The global organic extracts market can also be classified on the basis of the sales channel as direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales channel segment can further be classified as pharmacy stores, modern trade channel, retailers, speciality stores and online channels.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

