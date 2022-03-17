Mining Pipes Market to Witness An Outstanding Growth by 2031

Mining Pipes Market By Material (Steel Mining Pipes, Fibreglass Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes), By Use (Below 100 Psi Mining Pipes, 100 – 200 Psi Mining Pipes), By Pipe Size (Below 100 Mm Mining Pipes, 100-500 Mm Mining Pipes), By Mining Type (Underground Mining, Open Surface Mining), By Application (Mining Pipes For Dust Suppression, Mining Pipes For Heap Leaching) – Global Market Insights 2018 To 2028

According to the latest report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global mining pipes market is expected to surpass a market value of US$ 11 Bn by 2031.

HDPE mining pipes are gradually gaining momentum across various avenues of mining applications owing to multiple advantages over conventional metal mining pipes. HDPE mining pipes offers resistance to corrosion and abrasion, and increased flexibility. They also prevent chemical reaction between pipe surfaces and fluids.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1744

The global mining pipes is moderately fragmented with numerous players operating at global as well as regional scales. The market is highly competitive in nature due to the presence of many manufacturers across the globe. Increasing industrialization and urbanization is presumed to further drive demand and unfold immense opportunities for manufacturers over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mining pipes market is set to provide an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5 Bn through 2031.

Alloy steel mining pipes are estimated to account for 28% market share 2031-end, and gain 95 BPS in market share.

100-200 psi is expected to add an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 3.7 Bn and gain 410 BPS by 2031.

Demand for above 1,000 mm mining pipes is set to grow 1.6X and be valued at US$ 3.4 Bn at the end of 2031.

Open surface mining is estimated to account for 92% market share and gain 200 BPS in its market share by 2031.

On the basis of application, process slurry is projected to capture over 19% market share by 2031.

Mine dewatering is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

According to a Fact.MR analyst, “Need for mining pipes is mounting due to increasing industrialization across the globe due to high demand for minerals”.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1744

Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers operating on a global scale are primarily leaned towards the development of products and strengthening their sales and distribution networks to cater a wide range of customers. In the medium- and long-term forecast period, these strategies will propel them ahead in the global market for mining pipes.

Mining Pipes Market Report Scope Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis Units for Value US$ Mn Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Turkey

South Africa

GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Material

End Use

Pipe Size

Mining Type

Application

Region Key Companies Profiled Vallourec

Orbia Advance Corporation

Isco Industries

International Pipe

Naylor Pipe

ArcelorMittal

Chelpipe Group

Micron Steels Pricing Available upon Request Full Access of this Report Is Available at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1744

Market Segments Covered in Mining Pipes Industry Research By Material Steel Mining Pipes Stainless Steel Mining Pipes Carbon Steel Mining Pipes Alloy Steel Mining Pipes Fibreglass Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes Aramid Reinforced Plastic Mining Pipes High Density Polyethylene Mining Pipes

By End Use Below 100 Psi Mining Pipes 100 – 200 Psi Mining Pipes Above 200 Psi Mining Pipes

By Pipe Size Below 100 mm Mining Pipes 100-500 mm Mining Pipes 500 – 1000 mm Mining Pipes Above 1000 mm Mining Pipes

By Mining Type Underground Mining Open Surface Mining Placer Mining In-situ Mining

By Application Mining Pipes for Dust Suppression Mining Pipes for Heap Leaching Mining Pipes for Pit Dewatering Mining Pipes for Water Transportation Mining Pipes for Process Slurry Mining Pipes for Solution Mining Mining Pipes for Processing Water Mining Pipes for Mine Dewatering Mining Pipes for Tailing Transportation Others



Find More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mining pipes market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of material (steel, fiber glass reinforced plastic and high density polyethylene), pressure (below 100 psi, 100 – 200 psi, and above 200 psi), pipe size (below 100 mm, 100-500 mm, 500 – 1000 mm, and above 1000 mm), mining type (underground mining, open surface mining, placer mining, and in-situ mining), and application (dust suppression, heap leaching, pit dewatering, water transportation, process slurry, solution mining, process water, mine dewatering, tailing transportation, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

The Mining Pipes Market report answers important questions which include:

What are some of the latent areas of investments in the Mining Pipes market?

Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?

What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the Mining Pipes market in the not-so-distant future?

Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the Mining Pipes market?

What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the Mining Pipes market?

Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the Mining Pipes market?

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com