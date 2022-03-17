Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems: Engaged in new product developments

The rising incidence and cases of brain diseases and disorders such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), strokes and others, coupled with the high demand for the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are the prime drivers of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring system market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 2.8 million TBI-related hospitalisations and deaths occurred in the U.S. in 2016, which amounted to 50,000 deaths. The CDC data also reveals an astonishing increase in TBI-related hospitalisations, which grew by 47% during a span of six years from 2010 to 2016.

The measurement of oxygen partial pressure in the brain is critical to the prognosis and treatment of patients as there is no definitive curative treatment for brain trauma, which is the clinical driver of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market. Brain oxygen is a key parameter of mortality in traumatic brain injury as even small periods of hypoxia and hypotension can significantly boost mortality. Thus the low elasticity of demand for brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems is expected to propel the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market to attractive growth.

Advancements in technology, such as the development of advanced algorithms, data storage capabilities, interactive touch-screen interfaces for immediate access, compact, lightweight ergonomic design, improvements in battery life, built-in alarms and others, are also among factors driving the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

However, the high cost of installation and maintenance of brain tissue monitoring systems, the lower penetration of brain trauma center’s & multispecialty hospitals in developing regions and lack of awareness are among factors hampering the growth of the brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market.

Key Players

Some of the major vendors operating in the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market are

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Medtronic

Scintica Instrumentation, Inc.

CARDION s r.o.

Oxford Optronix Ltd.

RAUMEDIC AG

Others.

The global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market report covers exhaustive analysis on

Market Segments
Market Dynamics
Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain

Key Countries Covered
U.S
Canada
Brazil
Mexico
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
BENELUX
South Africa
GCC
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Australia
New Zealand

Key Regions Covered
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa



Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market: Segmentation

The global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented based on mechanism, distribution channel and region.

Based on mechanism, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Clark electrode technology

Fluorescence and Fiberoptic luminescence quenching technology

Based on portability, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Non-portable

Portable

Based on end user, the global brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Neurology clinics

