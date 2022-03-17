Growing Adoption of Turbochargers will Trigger Demand for Automotive Hoses

An automotive hose is a hollow tube, used for the transfer of fluids from one automotive part to another. These flexible tubes can be manufactured using various materials, such as metal, plastic, or rubber, depending on the applications of automotive hoses. Automotive hoses are commonly used for carrying fluids, including coolants, fuel, windshield washer fluids, etc., and these applications are mainly aimed at various operations such as lubrication and cooling.

During the period 2007-2017, the global production of passenger cars increased from over 53.2 million to nearly 73.5 million, and the global sales of passenger cars increased from 51 million to 71 million, according to statistics published by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). With a significant rise in disposable income of consumers in developing countries, and developments in transportation infrastructure, the automotive sector is likely to witness steady growth in the future.

Growth of the automotive industry is spurring growth in automotive parts production. As automotive hose is an important automotive component, the rapidly expanding global vehicle parc is expected to provide a boost to growth of the market in the future.

Automotive Hoses Market: Segmentation

In the Fact.MR report, the automotive hoses market has been broadly divided into four segments – vehicle types, material types, applications, and sales channels for automotive hoses.

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)
  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCVs)
  • Two Wheelers

Based on the material type, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

  • Plastic Automotive Hoses
  • Metal Automotive Hoses
  • Rubber Automotive Hoses

Based on the applications of automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

  • Coolant Hoses
  • Turbo Charger Hoses
  • Air Conditioning Hoses
  • Windshield Washer Fluid Hoses
  • Fuel Hoses
  • Brake Hoses

Based on the sales channels for automotive hoses, the automotive hoses market has been segmented as:

  • Aftermarket
  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Automotive hoses market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

Extensive Analysis of Automotive Hoses Market Research Report Covers:

  • Segmentation of automotive hoses market
  • Dynamics of automotive hoses market
  • Global market sizing
  • Demand and sale
  • Modern trends and challenges
  • Competitors and related competition
  • Technological advances
  • Value chain

Geographical Data Analysis of Automotive Hoses Market Research Report is Based On

  • North America Automotive Hoses Market including (Canada and U.S.)
  • Latin America Automotive Hoses Market including (Brazil and Mexico)
  • Eastern Europe Automotive Hoses Market including (Russia and Poland)
  • Western Europe Automotive Hoses Market including (Spain, U.K., France, Italy and Germany)
  • Asia Pacific Automotive Hoses Market including (New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN, India and China)
  • Japan Automotive Hoses Market
  • Middle East and Africa Automotive Hoses Market including (North Africa, South Africa and GCC Countries)

Automotive hoses market research report has been incorporated with first-hand information along with comprehensive analysis based on quality and quantity with the help of industry analysts. Inputs from participants and experts in the industry has also been integrated in the global report. Governing, micro and macro-economic aspects relating to parent market has been identified in the global report. Market attractiveness based on regions and segments along with qualitative impacts has also been included in the automotive hoses market research report.

