Osme Perfumery Offers Limited Edition Perfume by Xerjoff Blends

Miami, FL, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Osme Perfumery is pleased to announce they are the only perfumery in Miami, Florida, to offer a limited edition perfume by Xerjoff Blends. The limited-edition Rock Edition comes in a unique, beautiful bottle signed by legendary Black Sabbath guitarist, Tony Iommi.

At Osme Perfumery, customers have come to count on finding a vast array of unique scents that allow them to express themselves through the olfactory sense. The company is known for offering a selection of scents that can’t be found in other local stores, including the Rock Edition from the well-known Xerjoff Blends brand. This limited edition perfume was designed to pay homage to Tony Iommi’s Italian heritage with intriguing top notes like bergamot, rum, passionflower, and Bulgarian germanium with traces of cinnamon, patchouli, and Bulgarian rose. The base of the scent includes ambergris, Australian sandalwood, musk, caramel, and Tonka bean.

Osme Perfumery is proud to offer this limited-edition scent in a signed bottle that provides a connection to this legendary guitarist for a multisensory appreciation of the music he creates. Because they are the only Miami-area perfumery to offer this limited edition scent, customers should act fast to get this piece of olfactory history.

Anyone interested in learning more about this limited edition perfume and the other products offered can find out more by visiting the Osme Perfumery website or by calling 1-786-409-4732.

About Osme Perfumery : Osme Perfumery is a leading perfumery offering perfumes and other scented products in the Miami, Florida, area. Their team has built a collection of some of the most unique and sophisticated scents from around the world, giving their customers the fantastic scents they want to express themselves. They strive to provide an unmatched online shopping experience with all-inclusive products.

Company : Osme Perfumery

Address : 50 NW 24th St. #111, Miami, FL 33127

Phone : 1-786-409-4732

Email : info@osmeperfumery.com

Website : https://osmeperfumery.com