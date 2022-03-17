Aircraft Catering Vehicle MarketMarket Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry 2032

An aircraft catering vehicle is a type of ground support vehicle which is used to deliver in-flight catering services at airports. Aircraft catering vehicles come with body insulation and are equipped with systems that facilitate refrigeration or heating, as per the requirements.

Generally, in aircraft catering vehicles, lifting and lowering of the van body is done using the hydraulic scissor mechanism, which ensures that the aircraft catering vehicle can cater to every type of airplane, be it small or large body aircrafts. Large international airlines, sometimes, do more than a thousand takeoffs and landings every day and catering services enhance passengers’ comfort

Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global aircraft catering vehicle market are:

Cartoo GSE

Mallaghan GSE

Smith Transportation Equipment

Global Ground Support, LLC

Shenzhen Techking Industry Co. Ltd

Jiangsu tianyi Airport special equipment Co., Ltd

EAGLE INDUSTRIES DWC-LLC.

Doll Fahrzeugbau Gmbh

Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd.

Miles Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Aircraft Catering Vehicle Market Segmentation

The global aircraft catering vehicle market can be segmented by platform height and payload capacity.

On the basis of platform height, the global aircraft catering vehicles market can be segmented into:

Less than 4 m

4 to 6 m

More than 6 m

On the basis of payload capacity, the global aircraft catering vehicle market can be segmented into:

Low capacity (Less than 2000 kg)

Medium capacity (2000 kg to 4000 kg)

High capacity (More than 4000 Kg)

