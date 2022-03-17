Demand for Natural Ingredients Remain the Chief Sales Driver for Sun Protection Product – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sun Protection Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sun Protection Products

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sun Protection Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sun Protection Products Market across various industries and regions.

As per Fact.MR’s sun protection products industry analysis, the market is forecast to experience steady rise with its overall valuation reaching US$ 15.3 Bn in 2021. Sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR through 2031.

Growing concerns for health and awareness about the side-effects of artificial and chemical products have raised demand for organic products in developed as well as developing regions. Green label sun care products are becoming popular among consumers, which has caused a surge in global production of sun protection products.

Consumption of sun protection products for the hair and skin is expected to witness 1.8X growth with an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 1.5 Bn over the next ten years.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Sun Protection Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Sun Protection Products Market.

Segmentation of Sun Protection Products Industry Research

By Product Type: Sun Care Products SPF-15-29 SPF-30-55 SPF-55+ After Sun Products Self-Tanning Care Products

By Form: Sun Protection Creams Sun Protection Gels Sun Protection Lotions Sun Protection Powder Sun Protection Wipes Sun Protection Sprays Sun Protection Natural Oils Other Forms

By Ingredient: Ecamsule-based Sun Protection Products Avobenzone-based Sun Protection Products Oxybenzone-based Sun Protection Products Titanium Dioxide-based Sun Protection Products Zinc Oxide-based Sun Protection Products Natural Oils Raspberry Seed Oil Wheat germ Oil Avocado Oil Hazelnut Oil Carrot Seed Oil Other Suncare Natural Oils

By Packaging Type: Sun Protection Sticks 10 – 20 grams >20 grams Sun Protection Tubes <50 grams 50 grams – 100 grams 101 grams – 200 grams >200 grams Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products 50 ml – 100 ml 101 ml – 200 ml 201 ml – 300 ml Other Packaging Types

By Customer Orientation: Sun Protection Products for Males Sun Protection Products for Females Unisex Sun Protection Products

By Sales Channel: Modern Trade of Sun Protection Products Sun Protection Products Sold at Convenience Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Departmental Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Professional Salons Sun Protection Products Sold at Drug Stores Sun Protection Products Sold at Specialty Stores Online Sales of Sun Protection Products Other Sales Channels



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sun protection products market is likely to create an incremental opportunity worth US$ 1.5 Bn through 2031.

Sun protection products between SPF (sun protection factor) 30 to 60 are expected to gain higher demand over the coming years.

Growing awareness of consumers about skincare is likely to positively impact demand for sun protection products at a high pace.

Demand for natural indigent-based sun protection products is also expected to increase owing to growing concern about chemical allergies.

Globally, pollution, changing external environment, and depletion of the ozone layer have become serious issues, and the number of people suffering from skin ailments has also increased drastically.

The after sun care segment currently holds a significant share in the global sun protection products market, which is pegged to reach 24.1% in 2021, and the segment is expected to expand at the rate of 7.4% in terms of value.

The zinc oxide segment currently holds a significant market share, which is pegged to reach 31.5% in 2021, and expand at the rate of 6.5% in terms of value.

“Manufacturers have started making products that are organic/natural and have absolutely no harmful effects on the human body or the environment. Companies have adopted various marketing strategies that include interactive packaging and graphic designs to gain a larger customer base,” said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Who is Winning?

Consumers value quality and service above all. As a result, businesses are investing in research & development of distinctive and inventive high-quality products. In addition, they are focusing on adopting cutting-edge technology that will enable them to maintain high-quality standards.

Some of the leading companies offering sun protection products are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Avon Products, Inc, Kao Corporation, Unilever PLC, Mary Kay Inc., The Procter and Gamble Company, Clarins Group, L’Oreal S.A., Christian Dior SE, Amway, Sisley Paris, and others.



More Valuable Insights on Sun Protection Products Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sun Protection Products, Sales and Demand of Sun Protection Products, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

