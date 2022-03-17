Surge in Demand for Medicinal Herbs Is Anticipated from Cosmetic Industry – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Medicinal Herbs Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Medicinal Herbs. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Medicinal Herbs Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Medicinal Herbs market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Medicinal Herbs

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Medicinal Herbs, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Medicinal Herbs Market.

Ayurvedic and herbal products have held significant importance in Europe and East Asian markets. In 2020, amid COVID-19, the surge in demand for herbal products has been witnessed. Demand for herbal products accounts for a significant portion of medicinal use in Europe, the United States, and emerging regions.

In March 2020, markets in Indonesia faced high demand for local medicinal herbs resulting in a price hike of 20%-30% from normal rates. The growth of the medicinal herb market is expected to flourish with high-profit margins for the players, thus making the market more lucrative.

Medicinal Herbs Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of medicinal herbs market on the basis of base product type, nature, packaging, and sales channel.

By Type : Horsetail Dandelion Echinacea Valerian St. John’s Wort Lemon Balm Yarrow Calendula Peppermint Spearmint Marshmallow Wintergreen

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By Form : Whole Powder Liquid

By End-Use : Medicinal Tea Health Supplement Nutritive Jams Herbal Medicines Cosmeceuticals Other Uses

By Regions : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways of Medicinal Herb Market

The European market is expected to maintain its dominance in demand for medicinal herbs during 2020-2030. However, South Asian market will grow at a higher CAGR of nearly 10%.

Horsetail medicinal herbs are poised to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10.5% owing to its high utilization in haircare during the forecasted period. However, the market of Dandelion will grow by nearly 2.5X by 2030.

In China, the absolute $ opportunity for medicinal herb will be pegged at US $800 Mn from 2020-2030.

The market for conventional medicinal herbs will grow by nearly 3X through 2030, owing to the focus of key players to cultivate medicinal herbs through conventional methods.

In Europe 1/3rd of the demand for medicinal herb is from health supplements and nutritive jams

Key Players Are Focusing On Expansion through Acquisition to Retain Market Share

The key players like Falcon Trading International, Sunrise Nutrachem Group co. ltd. and Starwest Botanicals are presently focusing on expansion through strategic acquisitions. However, the new entrants have fragmented the market by focusing on several medicinal herbs rather than providing multiple products. This has helped players to retain their share in market. Some emerging brands are focusing on use of medicinal herbs in food and beverages sector. For instance, in 2019 Pukka herb launched three variants of herbal latte, while in 2020, Typhoo India launched three variants of herbal tea.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Medicinal Herbs, Sales and Demand of Medicinal Herbs, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



