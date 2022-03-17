Dr Ayad Harb Aesthetics in Bicester: The Leading Aesthetics Clinic In The UK

Bicester, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Dr Ayad Harb Aesthetics in Bicester (https://www.drayad.com/) is the leading clinic in the United Kingdom that provides professional aesthetics treatments at affordable rates. They aim to enhance and revitalise the natural beauty of their clients with their pioneering aesthetic techniques.

This clinic utilises the most cutting-edge skin aesthetics treatments for pigmentation, acne, rejuvenation, and anti-ageing. They offer a Chemical Peel treatment carried out by an expert physician at a starting price of only £150. Clients can choose to go for light chemical peels where their skin can achieve a lovely, fresher glow after resurfacing the top layer or a deep chemical peel where it would penetrate deeply into the skin and resurface it completely. The treatment would only last 15 minutes with a recovery time of up to a week, depending on the depth of peel the client chooses. Take note, though, that the given price range may change without prior notice.

Some of their other most popular non-surgical treatments include Botox, dermal fillers, full-face rejuvenation, and nose jobs. Aside from non-surgical aesthetics treatments, Dr Ayad Harb Aesthetics in Bicester also offers surgical procedures. They have created a menu of specific treatment procedures for the skin, face, and body that follows the principles of low-risk and minimally invasive operations while still producing excellent results. This means potential patients can rest assured they will barely have scars after undergoing their surgical procedure. With the clinic’s professional doctors, clients can receive advice on which procedure would be best for their case.

With numerous years of providing professional aesthetics treatments, DrAyadHarbAestheticsinBicester has satisfied numerous clients with their services. One of their previous clients, Sheryl, even left a positive note saying: “A very professional clinic where you feel in the best of hands. You are treated with care and recommended treatments that are going to acquire the best results for your individual requirements”.

For more information about the treatment services they offer, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.drayad.com/.

About Dr Ayad Harb Aesthetics in Bicester

Dr Ayad Harb Aesthetics in Bicester is committed to providing quality aesthetic treatments to both men and women. They offer a wide range of non-surgical and surgical treatments for the face, skin, and body. They have a team of professional doctors, therapists, nurses, and pharmacists with many years of experience so potential clients can rest assured they will be in safe hands. They live by the ideals of constant high-quality service and care, treating patients as they would wish to be treated while providing fair and reasonable costs. For enquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.drayad.com/enquiries-bookings/. You may also call them via 01869 241925 or send an email through info@drayad.com.