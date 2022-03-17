Bomb Suppression Blankets Market:Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2032

While the technological advancements have been increasing the comfort levels of citizens, they have also been used for terrorism. It has led to a surge in demand for several counterterrorism and blast inhibitors, including bomb-suppression blankets. With the growing preparedness of governments to fight terrorism, the procurement of bomb suppression blankets have increased multifold in the recent past. It is further expected to grow at a significant pace in the years to come and shall garner incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 90 Mn by 2031.

Apart from, inhibition of terrorist attacks, bomb suppression blankets are also useful in mines where they are useful in protection from scheduled blasts. Alongside, they are also being widely used by military in their training to prevent the mishaps. With their increasing utility, bomb suppression blanket sales is expected to surge to a significant degree.

In most of the cases, explosions happen before the neutralization of bombs is successfully achieved. One of the key benefits of using bomb suppression blankets is to protect explosives near the explosion prone area from the suspect blast. Also known as ballistic blankets, bomb suppression blankets are manufactured from high strength ballistic materials. Such materials enables them to shield targeted applications as well as in the mine clearance operations. These blankets can also be used as a portable temporary barrier for VIPs which are draped over windows to protect people in a barricade situation.

How Growing Military Budget Impact the Sales of Bomb Suppression BlanketsMilitary budget of a country is generally divided into components such as service personnel, equipment support, specialist military equipment, infrastructure, property and other equipment, civilian personnel, inventory, Trading, R&D and other miscellaneous expenditures. The procurement of safety products including bomb suppression blankets are covered under equipment support which constitutes between 15% – 19% of the total military budget. Although, bomb suppression blankets represent a very small proportion of this share its proportion has been increasing in the newer military budgets.

Varied Bomb Suppression Blankets for Different Threat LevelsBomb suppression blankets are generally capable of handling six types of threats –ranging from those with a fragment velocity of 400 m/sec to those with fragment velocity of 650 m/sec. There has been a constant surge in demand of bomb suppression blanket blankets of 450 standard in commercial, residential, institutional buildings, military, and police force. However the demand for variants including 500 m/sec and 550 m/sec is also expected to witness significant growth.

Asia Pacific Bomb Suppression Blankets Demand OutlookWith US$ 261 Bn military spending, China was the second largest military spender after the U.S. in 2019. The country has seen several neighboring and distant foes in the recent past which has led the country constantly increase its military budget over the years.

Its tussle with the U.S., India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Taiwan has encouraged the country not only to invest in traditional warfare mechanisms, but also in new technologies. The country’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ranks among the leading militaries equipped with artificial intelligence and anti-ship ballistic missiles. The country’s Strategic Support Force which was established during 2015, is engaged in channelizing electronic warfare, cyber warfare, and psychological operations. These factors expects the region to spend heavily in bomb suppression blankets in the coming future.

Besides, India which has been agile in military equipment and arms procurement, it has also started to export some of the military products, which also includes bomb suppression blankets. India recently announced export of bomb suppression blankets to Germany.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Bomb Suppression Blankets?Some of the key bomb suppression blankets manufacturers market include

  • MKU Limited
  • PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH Germany
  • Westminster
  • U.S. Armor Corporation
  • Fortress Pacific Corporation
  • Holdfast Systems
  • Armormax
  • Armortek International
  • ASL Group
  • PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH
  • United Shield International Ltd.
  • Aditya Techno Solutions
  • SDMS Security Products
  • Westminster International Ltd.
  • Breton Industries Inc.

MKU is the leader in bomb suppression blankets market and its bomb protection equipment range from ballistic shields, to bomb suppression blankets to ballistic briefcase. While PKI offers its bomb suppression blankets in a size of 1.5*2 meters, MKU offers them in a size of 160*140 cm. On the other hand, Westminster offers in a size of 2*1.5 meters. Weight of bomb suppression blankets has also been one of the prime agenda for their manufacturers, as they have been striving to reduce their weight to enhance their portability. Increasing protection levels has been another factor that competitors have been focusing upon. For instance, Westminster highlights its 25 layers security of its bomb suppression blankets.

Key Segments

By Protection Level

  • 400 m/sec
  • 450 m/sec
  • 500 m/sec
  • 550 m/sec
  • 600 m/sec
  • 650 m/sec

By Weight

  • Below 5 kg
  • 5-10 kg
  • 10-12.5
  • 12.5-15 kg
  • 15-18.5 kg
  • Above 18.5 kg

By Blanket Size

  • 1m X 1m
  • 1m X 1.5 m
  • 1.5m X 1.5 m
  • 2 X 1.5  m
  • 2.5 X 1.5 m
  • Custom-Made

By End Use

  • Military
  • Mining Sites
  • Commercial Buildings
  • Residential Buildings
  • Nuclear Facilities
  • Police Force
  • Airports and Railway Stations
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

