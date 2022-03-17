The 8212 Quartz Men’s Watch with Stainless Steel Band and Its Confidence Elegance

NEW YORK, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Among all of our carefully curated selection of timepieces we proudly showcase to offer you the cream of the crop among masculine, stylish watches, one definitively stands out.

Our signature 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band is one step ahead in both elegance and functionality from your average watch.

Aside from having its internal composition made with top-of-the-line modern watchmaking craftsmanship and featuring a quartz crystal-powered design, it packs an extra layer of masculinity in it.

Its design’s a tribute to the watches worn by fighter aces and commanders of the sky. Men of unparalleled skill for which precision was everything and the tools they needed at their disposal could not be anything but.

As such, the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band offers one of the most precise, if not the most precise, time-telling display on his face. To not even begin to mention its confident, elegant design, which combines both the timeless elegance of analog timepieces of yore. On top of that, it also, of course, has all the features a jet pilot needs for and visually showcases all the imposing aesthetics those features imply.

All in all, every aforementioned feature makes up for an iconic design exuberating both style and confidence. Not for nothing, it has become a flagship, and iconic piece Megalith Watches proudly offers to our distinguished clientele.

The 8212 Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band Features

Precision is the name of the game with the 8212 models. Since its imposing design does include extra features a jet pilot is thankful for, nubile watch aficionados might be intimidated by it. Thus, in order for you to take full advantage of the possibilities this particular design affords you, let’s break down such features.

The 8212 Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band Features a Chronograph

Do not let yourself get intimidated by the name chronograph, more colloquially known as ‘stopwatch.’ It’s simply one very intuitive feature of watches that, although making it look more complex, makes its use surprisingly easier.

In simple terms, a chronograph is a type of watch with additional dials on its face used to more precisely keep track of elapsed time. It typically has two or three separate dials, one of which tracks minutes, another which tracks hour, and a third which may track seconds either continuously or in intervals.

You do this by using the chronograph’s stopwatch function, which allows the user to time intervals or measure elapsed time.

To use a chronograph, start by pressing a button to activate the timer. Then begin timing whatever it is you are trying to measure. When finished, press the button again to stop the timer. The time elapsed remains displayed on the dials.

Chronographs often see use by athletes, surgeons, and, of course, pilots and other professionals who need to keep track of time intervals. They are also a feature of scientific experiments wherein measuring time is crucial. In short, the chronograph makes for a more precise measurement of time for professionals and, thus, surely will help you to keep track of it as well.

A Dash of a Fighter Jet Dashboard in Its Design

Reminiscent of a jet dashboard, the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band features a chronograph on its clockface. More commonly referred to as ‘those other three little clocks within the clock,’ a chronograph is another practical and visually appealing feature of watches with more functionalities.

Each of the extra faces is there to display a different measure of chronological timekeeping for extra precision. You will almost always find one tiny clock face to display the sixty minutes that make up an hour. They are often displayed in a wheel showing the numbers ’60’, ’20’, and ’40’ clockwise from the top in that order. In order to differentiate it from the other faces of similar size, the minutes’ clockface has concentric ripple-like circles within it.

Another one of its faces is, of course, all about charting the sixty seconds that make up a minute in order to track them. The clock face showcases the numbers ’60’, ’15’, ’30’, and ’45’ spread out clockwise from the top.

Lastly, the other face of the trio that makes up the chronograph showcases the twenty-four hours of the day. Showcasing the numbers’ 24′, ‘6’, ’12’, and ’18’ clockwise when looked from the top, the wheel instantly tells what hour of the day currently is. The design of the circle itself is rather bare, not even featuring a frame. Instead, it had one clock hand that stands out very well from the rest of the design for easy tracking.

As a stylish little nod to the aforementioned jet dashboard design theme, in the hour displaying chronograph, there’s a jetliner. The jetliner’s nose, highlighted in red, acts as the arrow pointing to what hour of the day it is.

8212 Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band Features a Tachymeter

A tachymeter is a tool used to measure the speed of an object, and it does this by measuring the time it took for said object to travel a certain distance. Said time measure can then go into use for calculating the speed of the object measured.

Tachymeters are a fairly common feature of watches; they are popular with race drives and also pilots, who use them to measure ground speeds during takeoff and landing.

The 8212 Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band’s Tachymeter

As is the case with most wristwatches featuring a tachymeter, the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band’s one lays on its rim. Etched on the ‘rim’ of the lock, the circular frame in which the clock sits inside of the tachymeter is the numbers written on it. Said numbers run counter clock-wisely from 60 up to 700 with differently spaced intervals between them.

The tachymeter is just an extra scale that can help you measure both time and speed. To use it, just start the chronograph to measure the object or event you seek to measure and stop once done. The clock’s second hand will point out to both the seconds marked inside the clock and to the distance marked on the tachymeter, usually represented in miles.

Besides the obvious advantage the tachymeter affords for time measuring, it also has aesthetic value. The numbers etched around the rim of the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band give it an air of complexity hard to replicate for more plain watches.

The 8212s Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band A Megalith Staple

As mentioned before, the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band is one of our signature timepieces at Megalith. And just like the rest of our timepieces, we are proud of being able to offer them to the mature, up and coming man of today at an affordable price.

Regardless of the fact that our watches both look and function just like pricey high-end brands, we are able to offer them at a considerably lower rate. Our access to the most skillful watchmaker in Guangdong, the watchmaking capital of the world, makes this possible.

Through our sourcing of the very same parts high-end brands use for their timepieces at a lower cost, we can make sure you can get a watch of the same quality with less stress in your bank account.

Regardless of how much of an up and comer you are as a mature me of today, we can surely offer you a stylish timepiece at an affordable rate. Not for nothing, we like to call our timepieces ‘the mature men’s first watch.’ Feel free to shop around to find yours as well. https://megalithwatch.com/

Media contact:

pinawyj@gmail.com