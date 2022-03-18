Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates Uses 3D Imaging

Palm Coast, FL, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates are pleased to announce they use 3D imaging to ensure they can accurately diagnose and treat their patients. They proudly use the latest state-of-the-art technology to improve their level of patient care and give their patients the best chance of a successful outcome.

At Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, patients will work with a qualified team dedicated to helping them improve their oral health and live the best quality of life. By using 3D imaging, their team is capable of providing a larger array of diagnoses and treatments in their office without sending their patients to another facility for imaging. With unmatched visualization of anatomical features, their team can quickly identify issues to ensure a prompt treatment that gets the best results. Their experienced team of doctors has gone through the necessary training to make the most of their 3D imaging technology.

Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates recognize the value of using the most advanced technology to ensure their patients get the quality of care they deserve. Their team can easily choose the field of view to give them the best visualization of the patient’s current condition. This process also limits radiation exposure, putting their patients’ wellbeing first and foremost.

Anyone interested in learning about their use of 3D imaging technology can find out more by visiting the Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates website or by calling 1-386-445-0555.

About Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates : Cardinal Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates help patients address significant oral health problems. They offer various treatment options including wisdom tooth removal, dental implants, bone grafting, jaw surgery, sleep apnea treatments, and more. Their team uses the latest state-of-the-art equipment, including 3D imaging, to give their patients the best quality of dental care.

