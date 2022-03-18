Crazy4Cricket.com – The Most Trusted Online Cricket Gear Seller in the USA

Crazy4Cricket.com has become one of the leading and the most trusted online store offering customers authentic and quality products that are directly bought from the manufacturers.

New York, NY, USA, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Cricket is not a very popular sport in the USA, but it has the potential to win the hearts of many. With a large population of South Asians living in the USA, it is one of the target countries on the ICC list. ICC is planning to do a lot of promotions and development activities in the coming years to encourage the game of cricket in the USA. According to a research there are an estimated 20 million cricket fans living in the USA. As more cricket is being played in the USA, the demand for cricket gear has increased.

There are many cricket lovers out there who are looking for products but it has been hard to count on an online retailer who is consistent in delivering authentic and quality products. With the launch crazy4cricket.com, the game has changed.

crazy4cricket.com was launched in 2019 with an aim to help cricket lovers to get products that are authentic and bought directly from the manufacturers. The founder, Vishal who is a passionate cricket fan and a former state level player had a key goal of delivering authentic and quality products with a seamless and transparent buying process. And that is what they have been delivering. As an example, each bat buyer receives pictures and specifications of what they are going to receive. Crazy4Cricket.com team also shares knocking-in videos of each bat as it is prepared, something the customers really like and appreciate. There are no surprises in the process.

crazy4cricket.com has become the fastest growing cricket gear destination for the US market They carry top brands such as MRF, SG, SS, GM, DSC, Kookaburra, Masuri, and BDM.

