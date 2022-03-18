Leading Pierce County Attorney Sofia K. Miguel Secures $500,000 Trip and Fall Payout

Puyallup, WA, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Lawyer Sofia K. Miguel’s proven track record of personal injury settlement success has come to the fore in a “hard-won case” in which her client won a $500,000 compensation payout.

Based at the Law Office of Sofia K. Miguel, PLLC, Ms Miguel is renowned for high-value case settlements, having tried or arbitrated dozens of personal injury cases throughout Western Washington during her 17 years of experience.

In one of her most recent settlements, she represented a client who suffered a slip and fall at a movie theater, leading them to suffer concussion, post-concussive syndrome and hearing loss. She commented: “My client received a $500,000.00 settlement. It was a hard-won case with many difficulties that I worked on for years up to the brink of trial. I am really proud of the result.”

Her extensive experience in personal injury cases has made her a leading attorney in Puyallup and Tacoma areas for accident victims and their families. Her dedication, commitment to detail and proven track record are reasons why clients recommend Ms Miguel to anyone who needs legal representation in personal injury cases.

Taking time out from her busy schedule, the attorney said that a slip and fall claim could happen anytime someone is injured on someone else’s property. If you are injured on another’s property, you may have a slip and fall claim as property owners have numerous responsibilities.

She advised that an important responsibility placed on the property owner is a legal term known as the “duty of care.” Property owners have a duty of care to make sure visitors of their property are safe.

Washington law requires property owners to ensure their property is safe for visitors. The level of care that a property owner is required to give visitors depends on what type of visitor you are. These fall into three categories: invitees, licensees and trespassers.

If you have been hurt on another’s property and are owed a legal duty of care as one of the three types of visitors, then you could have a case to win a money judgment. You may be able to make a personal injury claim if you are an injured person. If you were injured because of a hazardous condition, you might need specific legal advice.

Ms Miguel has extensive litigation experience, having graduated from Seattle University School of Law in 2000 and has since represented many injured people. She is a Washington State Bar Association member and her law firm is a veteran-owned business.

If you have been injured as the result of another party’s negligence, contact Sofia K. Miguel today at (253) 200-4471 for a free consultation and learn more about how she can fight to get your fair compensation for your damages.

You can also email her at info1@sofia-miguel-attorney.com, or to learn more about her services, clock to her website: https://sofia-miguel-attorney.com/.