New Book by Stan K. Yeatts – Hologlyphs II: Afterlight

“S.K. Yeatts’ Hologlyphs II: Afterlight is a luminous book of poems that seem to be gathered from the estuary of his senses…It is a book that deserves to be read again and again.” –Robert René Galván, Author of The Shadow of Time

“In these poems, the physical becomes the emotional, coloring the terrain of towns, countrysides, and cities with the deep and enduring pleasures and pains of human love and loss.” –P.C. Scheponik, author of Psalms to Padre Pio and four more poetry books.

“…if you are looking for a collection of poems that surprise, challenge, and intellectually entertain in unexpected ways through classic as well as novel uses of poetic devices, then Yeatts’ book is for you.” –John Sweeder, a poet and memoirist, author of Untethered Balloons

“…The poet is like a strange relative who appears in a cassock unannounced, quietly regales the family with tales of the strange world in which he has travelled only to disappear before the dawn with no indication of when he will return.” –Peter Freeman, author of Elements: Twelve Stories and Growth: Poems

“The book Hologlyphs II Afterlight is magnetic and filled with lights, sounds and smells.” –David Dephy – A Georgian-American award-winning poet, novelist, multi-media artists, and author of poetry book Eastern Star

“In Hologlyphs II: Afterlight, his second book of poetry, visual artist and poet S.K. Yeatts, continues to explore the ineffable relationship between photography and poetry he began in his award-winning first collection, Hologlyphs: Twilight Fields” –J.R. Solonche, award-winning poet and authors of numerous poetry books, most recently of Selected Poems 2002-2021

“There is a haunting silence about these poems, the words on the page fill with deeper and deeper meaning as you read, and give each word the authority of an impassioned whisper in the dark.” –Martin Golan, Author of One Night with Lilith and A Note of Consolation for Lucia Jones

NYC, USA, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — S. K. Yeatts holds a B.A. in English Literature from Baylor University in Texas, and formerly served as the Executive Director for a Fortune 50 Company leading UX design teams and software development. He now works full time on literature and art from his SkyStudios location in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Yeatts’ poetic direction aligns with the term ‘Hologlyph’. Hologlyph is a neologism, fused from the words ‘whole’ and ‘image’, and describes a poetic style centered in imagistic archetypes, aspiring to Ezra Pound’s vision of the “Luminous detail”. His award-winning literary work has drawn comparisons to T. S. Eliot, Po Chü-I, Robert Bly, James Wright, and Friedrich Hölderlin, as his poetry balances at the intersection of elegance, experimentation, tradition and the unexpected. S. K. Yeatts’ initial collection of poetry – “HOLOGLYPHS – Twilight Fields” was published by Kelsay Books and won the Independent Press Award, the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, the Big New York Book Award ‘Distinguished Favorite’ selection and was the winner of the 2019 Next Generation Indie Book Award for Poetry.

Title: HOLOGLYPHS II: Afterlight

Author: Stan K. Yeatts

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635409

Price: $19.60

Page Count: 190 pages

Formats: Paperback and eBook

Description of the company: ADELAIDE BOOKS LLC is a New York based independent company dedicated to publishing literary fiction and creative nonfiction. It was founded in July 2017 as an imprint of the Adelaide Literary Magazine, with the aim to facilitate publishing of novels, memoirs, and collections of short stories, poems, and essays by contributing authors of our magazine and other qualified writers.

We believe that in doing so, we best fulfill the mission outlined in Adelaide Magazine – “to promote writers we publish, helping both new and emerging, and established authors reaching a wider literary audience.”

Our motto is: We don’t publish classics, we make classics.