Retailers of Maternity Dresses Now Sell Rapid Test Kit for Less Than $30

Montebello, CA, USA, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Early detection and adequate initial management are crucial for a better COVID-19 prognosis. Self-testing COVID-19 kits are designed to detect the presence of the virus. They are beneficial for people who fear they might have symptoms.

To make it easy for people to test themselves, Mother Bee has decided to sell at-home self-test kits. These kids give results in less than 15 minutes. The online retailers of maternity dresses sell them as a two-pack test that uses nasal swabs. “Our iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a lateral flow assay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2. This test is a 15-minute self-test that can be completed in the comfort of your home. You also don’t have to ship your sample to a lab. If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have come in contact with someone who recently tested positive, we suggest you use the self-detection kit,” says a spokesperson for Mother Bee Maternity.

The test is easy to use, causes minimum discomfort, and is done by inserting a non-invasive nasal swab. Besides self-testing kits, Mother Bee also sells KN95 and cloth Mother Bee maternity masks at affordable prices. The online store offers free and prompt shipping. “All orders placed before 1:30 pm PST Monday through Friday will be shipped on the same day,” adds the spokesperson.

Mother Bee Maternity is the best place to shop for affordable maternity dresses, including maternity photo shoot dresses, baby shower dresses, and maxi dresses. They offer discounts frequently, so customers are encouraged to check the website for information about the latest deals.

