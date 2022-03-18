The Best Andrologist In Kolkata On Advanced Male Fertility Care

Kolkata, India, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vijay, one of the top urologists and andrologists in Kolkata, West Bengal, put forward the latest treatments of infertility in males.

Male infertility is an alarming condition that demands fast monitoring of health. An inability in males to get their female partners pregnant is one of the significant health complaints these days.

Causes of infertility are a combination of factors. Appropriate diagnosis, therefore, is of immense importance. The department of andrology deals with the diagnosis, problem management, and medical care for the male reproductive system.

The classic sign of male infertility is problem conceiving. In other instances, males can develop – low libido, erectile dysfunction, ejaculation problems, swollen testicles, pain/lump in the testicles, recurrent urinary tract infections – these signs are nothing to ignore.

Treatments revolve around the underlying cause and the extent of the medical condition. With advanced medical procedures, solving the male reproductive issues has become get-at-able now.

Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vijay, being an andrologist doctor, ensures patients have access to a proper diagnosis prior to treatment. Once the exact cause comes out clearly, patients now receive all-encompassing medical assistance that gives optimal recovery.

The range of medical care offered by the andrologist, besides male infertility treatment, include:

Prostatitis

Prostate cancer

Varicocele

Hydrocele

Testicular tumors

Balanitis

Curved penis

Erectile dysfunction

Premature ejaculation

Phimosis Foreskin

Testicular Torsion

Frenulum Breve

Assured by what leads to the concern, individuals get further support for male infertility. Early detection of health secures wellbeing against complications. Medical consultation without delay, thus, is necessary.

Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vijay, considered the best andrologist in Kolkata, has been shaping the lives of people with mild to moderate to complex urological and male reproductive issues for 15 + years across India.

Reproductive problems require quality care by an expert, not inattention. Talking with Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vijay, the best andrologist in Kolkata can be of utmost help.