Ibiza Villas: The 2020 Villa Virtuosos Championing the new era of Ibiza villa rentals post lockdown

London, UK, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — 2020 is a year that has led us to pause, reflect and reminisce. Slowing down and considering how to navigate a new travel landscape, the months following lockdown will welcome smarter travel styles, with many high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury villas which provide safe and private spaces that enable them to reconnect with friends and family. One of the most popular destinations that is easily accessible from many points of Europe will be the iconic island of Ibiza, home to elite specialists: Ibiza Villas.

For decades Ibiza has been a magnet for Europe’s most beautiful luxury villas Ibiza – attracting sophisticated and influential individuals in search of opulent rentals in Ibiza. Setting the scene for exceptional moments and memories from suitable Ibiza wedding venues to safe, family friendly villas Ibiza and party villas Ibiza – from the bohemian creatives that flocked in throughout the 1970s, to the hedonistic ravers of the 1990s; Ibiza holds an intangible allure among its cerulean shores and verdant hills.

This is where Ibiza Villas step in. Also satisfying the growing demand for the increase in bucket-list trips; Ibiza Villas possess a portfolio of luxury villas that cover the entirety of the island in all its glory. More than simply identifying a base, with insider access to the island’s most in-demand hot spots and hidden gems, in the following months and into 2021 – Ibiza Villas will be dedicated to bringing people together once again.

George Burdon, Founder of Ibiza Villas comments: ‘post lockdown we are predicting to welcome an increase of our high-net-worth clients seeking longer villas stays, over hotel visits. Providing safe, private and hygienic spaces without having to move around, villa bookings ideally cater to remote working set-ups whilst reuniting family members.’

Explicitly tailored to suit the needs of their discerning portfolio of clients, Ibiza Villas utilise their exclusive black book of contacts to craft extraordinary luxury villa holidays from the ground up with access all areas to the most in-demand corners that make the island so unique. From yacht charters, luxury spa visits, private chefs and professional on-call nannies they also offer insider access and guidance to the most exclusive restaurant and table bookings.

With over twenty years of insider knowledge, they are set and ready for the post lockdown travel surge, standing out from the crowd by providing unrivalled access to the most exquisite collection of villas that has one thing in common: quality – with an unwavering dedication to crafting dream Ibizan experiences from the ground up, leaving no stone unturned. From the early planning stage until the moment guests bid farewell to the island, Ibiza Villas tailor extraordinary experiences whilst eradicating any unnecessary stress or costs. This makes it their mission to steer, inspire and guide clients from their heart to bring your Ibiza to life in the most magical way imaginable.