ProConsult Advocates & Legal Consultants – A Registered Agent Provides Offshore Company Formation in Dubai Along with Registration and Setup

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — ProConsult Advocates & Legal Consultants is one of the market leaders in offshore business consultancy; offering solutions to clients who are looking to minimise taxes, protect their assets and limit liabilities. They supervise the entire process of incorporation of an offshore company for their clients in all the above jurisdictions that include strategic inputs and a wide range of services including registered office and registered agent services, advice on the appropriate legal structure of the business, drafting relevant legal documents, filing with the registrar of companies, UAE resident directors, and many others. To know more about ProConsult Advocates & Legal Consultants and its offshore company formation services, please visit: https://uaeahead.com/

Going offshore is the most prevalent & modern way of handling business as such a root provides excellent tax-efficient strategies for entrepreneurs. There are four jurisdictions for offshore company formation in UAE (JAFZA, RAK, RAKIA, and AJMAN). Offshore company formation in Dubai, UAE can be undertaken only through a registered agent. ProConsult Advocates & Legal Consultants is a registered agent that provides offshore company formation, registration, and set up in the UAE. They provide their clients with professional services at every step of the whole process of an offshore company formation. Apart from aiding their clients, they conduct market research and feasibility studies, offering expert advice.

ProConsult Advocates & Legal Consultants is one of the top law firms that help individuals set up a business in Dubai, UAE. They have experienced lawyers that can guide people in every step of setting up their company. Their corporate and commercial practice covers a broad-spectrum including incorporation advice, structuring and restructuring groups, commercial agency law, franchising, licensing, employment law, mergers & acquisitions, and takeovers. They have an experienced team of professionals, who can offer quality legal advice on complex regulatory compliance issues, structuring, shareholding distribution, selecting the right form of the legal entity, defining shareholders’ rights and obligations, and providing general legal advice on company formations.

ProConsult Advocates & Legal Consultants is a full-service law firm that caters to all legal needs in the UAE. They advise all their valued clients on every feature of Dubai Law and the UAE Law in general, including drafting contracts, business setup in Dubai and the UAE, incorporating companies and joint ventures, free zone companies and offshore companies, commercial law, corporate law, real estate law, UAE labour law, employment disputes, property disputes, banking law, insurance law, and debt recovery. They have detailed knowledge about the UAE legal system together with its prevailing laws and customs. They have achieved a 90% success rate in their litigation cases and arbitration claims, and the highest in the country.