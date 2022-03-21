New UAE Trading License Available for Operational Rights in Both Free Zone and Mainland

“The new trading license prospect in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE allows businesses to operate in both mainland and free zone areas of the Emirate under one license.”

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — With more individuals looking to invest and begin businesses in the UAE given the new laws and provisions that the country is offering to venture capitalists both foreign and in-land, the government has introduced new license options for businesses looking to expand operations. Previously business owners were limited to opening enterprises in the mainland, free zone or as an offshore company. However, with the availability of the new trading license, an organization can operate under both free zone and mainland jurisdictions in the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Emirate.

This collaboration with the RAK DED (Department of Economic Development) now allows businesses to access both mainland and free zone benefits while owning the free-zone license alone. Foreign investors can gain 100% ownership of their ventures as well as have access to government contract opportunities that are bound to offer long-term profits and operations. Business setup specialists at Best Solution share insights on what makes this dual license structure a true prize for capitalists looking to start or expand their existing firms.

“Company formation can entail many steps that make the process cumbersome and time-consuming. Starting from trademark registration to finding an apt rental space to establish an HQ for the organization’s operations, the setting up process is lengthy but under the new license provision, this process has to only be completed once. No additional facility is required either for the mainland branch, which makes this a truly valuable option for industrialists looking for the “minimal investments = maximum possibilities” outlook for their businesses.”

Beyond saving on costs, the dual license also helps enterprises build their market presence in a new way. Customers and clients can now enjoy increased convenience to obtain products and services from the establishment and also brand reach that will help create a better brand presence and build on the brand awareness as well. The team at Best Solution emphasizes that “this is what will ultimately help your new business setup stand out and is the main take-away for a company. Besides this, RAK is predicted to be the next booming city in the UAE and investing in the city at the right time will help an organization prepare for the future in the best way possible.”

To avail benefits that can help owners navigate the bureaucracy, paperwork and laws in an efficient manner, individuals can take advantage of Best Solution’s services that specialize in business setup provisions within the UAE including assistance for LLC company formation in Dubai.

About Best Solution: Best Solution Management Services is a leading business setup and corporate solutions provider equipped with extensive industry knowledge and domain expertise to help investors build the business of their dreams from scratch. From mainland company formation to virtual business setup, the expert team at Best Solutions helps owners at every step of the way to provide a solid foundational base for the smooth running of business operations in the present and future.