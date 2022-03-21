Excelledia triumphing with a new version update for its Flagship Product isorobot

Antrim, UK, 2022-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — isorobot, the innovative and must-need product from Excelledia Ventures, has crossed a new milestone with the announcement of its second version. isorobot V2 is a futuristic enterprise management system that manages people, processes, human capital, asset, and technology to streamline an organization’s operations and workflow.

The isorobot V2 comes up with 21 interconnected complete modules and 12 independent modules available with isorobot’s current version, which is more user-friendly and incorporates a variety of new features.

The software optimizes processes and workflows for businesses of all sizes, and it can integrate numerous business frameworks and maintain ISO standards. By using isorobot, one will be able to save time, effort, and manpower, resulting in higher productivity, efficiency, and performance.

The newest version of isorobot introduces features like customizable modules, intuitive and interactive dashboard, subscription models with monthly and annually plans, and Perpetual license. The version has made a drastic improvement in optimizing the UI & UX with vast configuration options. The technological and implementation part has been adopted to handle On-premises and cloud integration as per the customer needs.

isorobot V2 has been designed with freedom to use for business of any domain mainly focusing 7 domains including GRC Software Solutions , ERMS, IAM, QMS, IS & BCM (Information Security & Business Continuity), and Business Assessments and Awards.

isorobot serves its customers with the highest quality of expertise in market practices and business optimization. With deep expertise in technology, consultants have experience executing work requiring organization-wide deployment, multi-geography models, and advisory mode for continuous process improvement and business performance management.

Known for its expertise in the isorobot technology domain, Excelledia Ventures is a global brand that focuses on digital innovation as its ultimate goal. In addition to artificial intelligence solutions, Excelledia Ventures helps businesses maximize value creation and optimize business management. Offering a broad range of expertise and experience in multiple industry sectors, aims to provide end-to-end support for all projects. A rapid return on investment is the goal, as well as becoming the most popular technology investment for small and large companies. Currently, Excelledia operates eight branches, and the company plans to open branches in all major cities in India to create even more jobs.