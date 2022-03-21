Happaning Wins Pitch In Entertainment, Gaming And Content Category At SXSW

LONDON, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — Happaning, the only media platform that allows users to create, share and consume immersive stories using our ViiVid® (Multi-Vantage Video) technology won the alternative 1 min speed pitch in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category at the 14th annual SXSW Pitch(formerly SXSW Accelerator).

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 – 20, 2022) Startups Track, where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, Happaning was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

Through Augmented Reality and video syncing, the ViiVid® Technology that underpins the Happaning platform lets viewers navigate video content between vantage points in real-time or retrospectively, allowing them to relive experiences like they were there.

Happaning CEO and Founder Ando Eniwuimide says “ We are over the moon to have won the 1 min speed pitch in the Entertainment, Gaming & Content category. Over the past few days we have connected with key players in the industry who want to learn more about our journey of building an innovative platform that will change the way we create, share and consume content.” He adds; “The enthusiasm shown has been phenomenal – we delayed our flight back to the UK so we could meet up with the many people that have expressed an interest and commitment in investing and partnering.”

For more information about Happaning visit www.happaning.com

# # #

Media Contact:

Joanna Steele – Chief Marketing Officer, Happaning

Email: joanna@happaning.com