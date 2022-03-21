Zod Security Awarded Most Trusted Security Company in Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon, 2022-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — We are proud to announce that Zod Security has been awarded: “Most Trusted Security Company in Lebanon” at the MEA Business Awards 2021. With more than 40 years of experience and a prominent portfolio of projects and satisfied clients, Zod Security is a local pioneer in the security and safety industry with international recognition.

MEA Markets’ conducts its own research, and assesses its nominees based on several criteria. Its judging process is based solely on merit, following a detailed evaluation of the industry and the market’s leading players. “The MEA Business Awards 2021 has been established to reward companies across the Middle East and Africa region, who demonstrate true determination and dedication in their industry” explains Victoria Cotton, Awards Executive at MEA Markets.

During the regional annual business event, Zod Security and the other winners have been announced and awarded their respective titles, among them, featured many prominent players, top executives, and renowned figures in the Middle East corporate market.

“We always strive to provide the best services and security products to our clients with transparency. With many decades of experience, our know-how is unmatched on the market, and we do not shy away from sharing our expertise. I believe this is the main reason why we have earned Lebanon’s trust. We are honored to receive this title.” said Youmna Zod, Operations Director at Zod Security. “I cannot think of anyone more worthy of this title,” confirmed Rami Abdallah, a long-term client of Zod Security.

In light of being awarded ‘Most Trusted Security Company in Lebanon’, Zod Security has renewed its commitment to provide the best security and safety solutions to the Lebanese market, with the utmost reliability and proficiency. Founded in 1977, Zod Security is a renowned leader in the security industry. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to answer the client’s need for protection. Zod Security provides professional product advice, installation, training, maintenance and after-sales services.

PRODUCTS, EQUIPMENT & SYSTEMS COVERED

Intrusion Protection (CCTV Surveillance Systems, Burglar Alarms, Perimeter Protection), Gates & Barriers (Gate Automation, Bollards, Turnstiles and Automatic Barriers), Fire Protection ( Fire Doors, Fire Extinguishers, Fire Suppression Systems, Fire Alarms), Lightning and Surge Protection, Intercom Systems, Access Control, Automatic Doors, Counter-Terrorism Equipment (Explosive Detection, Metal Detection, UVIS, Security Xray Scanners, Road Blockers), Vaults and Security Safes, Road Safety, Public Safety, Security Locks, Security Doors and Solar Systems.

