Industrial wastewater treatment plants: the B&P water technologies proposal

Rome, Italy, 2022-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial wastewater treatment is an essential purification system to remove all contaminants and it is an operation that allows the company to meet the discharge standards required internationally.

The advantages

The treatment of industrial wastewater plants allows to obtain clean and reusable water, reducing or optimizing the costs of wastewater. Among the main advantages that the company achieves from this type of treatment, certainly the economic advantage is the main one. Let’s see below what other interesting advantages can be achieved:

reduction in the amount of discharges released into the environment

waste disposal is simplified therefore costs are reduced

compliance standards are respected are constantly monitored, in favor of the environment

Industrial wastewater treatment plants

B&P water technologies specializes in the design of industrial water purification systems, both for primary water and for waste water.

We design chemical purification plants for waste water that contain non-biodegradable harmful substances (non-biodegradable substances, mineral oils, detergents, solvents, etc.). Basically, our systems consist of an accumulation and de-oiling tank in which the water is separated from solid waste, hydrocarbons and non-emulsified oils. A second equalization and chemical additive tank, with sedimentation compartment, allows the clarified water to be extracted. Finally, the sludge deposited in the sedimentation tank is collected and dried in bag filters.

B&P water technologies industrial wastewater treatment plants are supplied in fully assembled and tested “packages”, for a quick and simple connection, for a complete “turnkey” service. Our products are supplied internationally and on request, we meet specific needs, even with customized systems.

