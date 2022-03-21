Automotive Plastic Components Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2029

Reduction in the weight of vehicle results in less consumption of fuel and improvement in vehicle ergonomics and locomotion. Economic and environmental concerns are rising the need of fuel efficient vehicles. Use of aluminum or carbon fiber is helpful, but plastic components are making a real difference in design of automotive components in the present scenario. These days, high performance plastic is used for its flexibility, minimal corrosion, safety, comfort, recyclability and substantial design freedom.

The plastic components in vehicles are used in dashboard, fuel systems, liquid reservoirs, interior lighting, door panel and consoles, upholstery and fabrics. Automotive bumpers, cable insulation, elastomeric wheels cover guards and tires, cushions, wheel covers, gears, buttons, headlamp lenses, windows, displays, screens, wiper arm are all made out of high performance plastics.

 Segmentation

The global Automotive Plastic Components market is segmented on the basis of material type, application type and sales channel.

  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Polyurethane (PUR)
  • Poly-Vinyl-Chloride (PVC)
  • ABS
  • Polyamide (PA, Nylon 6/6, Nylon 6)
  • Polystyrene (PS)
  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • POM (polyoxymethylene)
  • Polycarbonate (PC)
  • Acrylic (PMMA)
  • PBT (polybutylene terephthalate)
  • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
  • ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate)

By application type the Automotive Plastic Components Market can be segmented as:

  • Powertrain
  • Electrical components
  • Interior furnishing
  • Exterior furnishing
  • Under the hood components
  • Chassis

By sales channel the Automotive Plastic Components Market can be segmented as:

  • OEM(Original Equipment Manufacturers)
  • Aftermarket

    Automotive Plastic Components Market: DynamicsIncreasing demand of lightweight automotive components in the automotive industry with the growing production of vehicles to achieve cost-effectiveness in manufacturing and providing vehicles at affordable rates to consumers has been a major driver of the automotive plastic components market. Emergence of lightweight electric vehicles with advanced plastic components are set to boost the automotive plastic components market.

    As high performance plastic is expensive as compared to aluminum, the market growth can be restrained to an extent with the automotive OEMs vouching for steel and aluminum which are more recyclable and reusable than plastic, thus creating a demand slow down of automotive plastic components.

Key Participant

Some of the leading players in the automotive plastic components market are:

  • Covestro AG
  • Borealis AG
  • Magna International Inc.
  • RTP Company
  • Adient
  • Delphi Technologies
  • Celanese Corporation
  • BASF
  • SABIC
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc

    Regional analysis includes:

    • North America (U.S., Canada)
    • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
    • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)
    • Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)
    • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

    The global Automotive Plastic Components market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

    Automotive plastics makes up approximately 50% of volume of new light vehicle but less than 10% of its weight. Previously carbon fibers used to cost high, reduction in the cost of carbon fibers is a welcoming opportunity for the automotive plastic components markets. More manufacturers are taking advantage of this lightweight material.

    The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

    • Automotive Plastic Components Market Segments
    • Automotive Plastic Components Market Dynamics
    • Automotive Plastic Components Market Size
    • New Sales of Automotive Plastic Components
    • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Automotive Plastic Components Market
    • Competition & Companies Involved in Automotive Plastic Components Market
    • New Technology for Automotive Plastic Components
    • Value Chain of the Automotive Plastic Components Market

    The report covers following Automotive Plastic Components Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Plastic Components market:

    • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Plastic Components
    • Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Plastic Components Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
    • Key trends Analysis of Automotive Plastic Components Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
    • Changing Automotive Plastic Components demand and consumption of diverse products
    • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
    • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
    • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Plastic Components major players
    • Automotive Plastic Components Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
    • Automotive Plastic Components demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

