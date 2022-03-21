Automotive Plastic Components Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2029

Reduction in the weight of vehicle results in less consumption of fuel and improvement in vehicle ergonomics and locomotion. Economic and environmental concerns are rising the need of fuel efficient vehicles. Use of aluminum or carbon fiber is helpful, but plastic components are making a real difference in design of automotive components in the present scenario. These days, high performance plastic is used for its flexibility, minimal corrosion, safety, comfort, recyclability and substantial design freedom.

The plastic components in vehicles are used in dashboard, fuel systems, liquid reservoirs, interior lighting, door panel and consoles, upholstery and fabrics. Automotive bumpers, cable insulation, elastomeric wheels cover guards and tires, cushions, wheel covers, gears, buttons, headlamp lenses, windows, displays, screens, wiper arm are all made out of high performance plastics.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3888

Segmentation

The global Automotive Plastic Components market is segmented on the basis of material type, application type and sales channel.

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Poly-Vinyl-Chloride (PVC)

ABS

Polyamide (PA, Nylon 6/6, Nylon 6)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

POM (polyoxymethylene)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylic (PMMA)

PBT (polybutylene terephthalate)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate)

By application type the Automotive Plastic Components Market can be segmented as:

Powertrain

Electrical components

Interior furnishing

Exterior furnishing

Under the hood components

Chassis

By sales channel the Automotive Plastic Components Market can be segmented as:

OEM(Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket Automotive Plastic Components Market: DynamicsIncreasing demand of lightweight automotive components in the automotive industry with the growing production of vehicles to achieve cost-effectiveness in manufacturing and providing vehicles at affordable rates to consumers has been a major driver of the automotive plastic components market. Emergence of lightweight electric vehicles with advanced plastic components are set to boost the automotive plastic components market. As high performance plastic is expensive as compared to aluminum, the market growth can be restrained to an extent with the automotive OEMs vouching for steel and aluminum which are more recyclable and reusable than plastic, thus creating a demand slow down of automotive plastic components. Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3888

Key Participant

Some of the leading players in the automotive plastic components market are: