Tocopherol Market Is Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2029

With the rising health concern and awareness of essential ingredients and minimal side effects of the same, the market for tocopherol is witnessing a higher growth. Having natural occurrences, it comprises a significant proportion of the human diet, and hence, vitamin E deficiency is rare. However, in cases with vitamin E deficiency, the low cost of tocopherol supplements act as a driving factor for the growth of the market. Rising concern over animal health is creating a demand for tocopherol as it eliminates the risk of malnutrition and protects them from pathogens.

One of the factors restricting the growth of the tocopherol market is the prevalence of well-publicized studies stating negligible or negative effects of heavy intake of vitamin E supplements. This has caused a sudden plunge in the consumption of vitamin E, hence causing a dip in the sales of tocopherol as well.

The rising prominence of tocotrienols, another class of compounds under the vitamin E family, can be considered to be the primary threat to the tocopherol market. Health benefits such as improved markers of heart disease, benefit over diabetes in animal models as well as human studies, among others, give tocotrienols a competitive edge over tocopherol

Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global tocopherol market identified across the value chain include BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Fairchem Speciality Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avanscure Lifesciences Private Limited, Organic Technologies, among others.

Tocopherol Market Segmentation

The global tocopherol market can be segmented on the basis of product type, source, form, purity and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

Alpha – Tocopherol

Beta – Tocopherol

Gamma – Tocopherol

Delta – Tocopherol

Mixed Tocopherol

On the basis of source, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

Soybean Oil

Rapeseed Oil

Corn Oil

Sunflower Oil

Others

On the basis of form, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

Powder

Liquid or Oil

On the basis of purity, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into:

< 30% Tocopherol

30 – 50% Tocopherol

50 – 70% Tocopherol

70 – 90% Tocopherol

>90% Tocopherol

On the basis of end use, the global tocopherol market can be segmented into: