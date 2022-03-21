Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Is Set To Garner Staggering Revenues By 2029

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market: Introduction

Disinfectants & antimicrobial chemicals are used to destroy microorganisms or to inhibit their growth. Disinfectants are mainly used as surface-active agents, applied on the surface of inanimate objects, materials or to prevent infection on tissues before surgery. Whereas antimicrobials are mainly used as antibiotics and antiseptics which not only destroy microorganisms on living tissue but also destroy microorganisms within the body.

Disinfectants & antimicrobial chemicals inhibit the growth by destroying the cell wall of microorganisms or stop the reproduction of microorganisms by interfering with their metabolic activity. Disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals will witness significant growth as antimicrobial agents in products such as paint, floor coverings, home textiles, and other construction materials.

In the market of disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals, prominent players have witnessed several recent developments, expansions, mergers, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position and to offer long-term supply to their customers.

For instance, on February 13, 2018, AkzoNobel and Evonik Industries AG successfully started up a joint-ventured plant to manufacture chlorine and potassium hydroxide at the company’s Ibbenbüren site in Germany. Chlorine is used as an essential ingredient in the manufacturing process of disinfectants. Advantages of antibacterial products along with the need to ensure hygienic conditions in medical, households, and commercials will support the disinfectant & antimicrobial market.

Increasing concerns related to transmission diseases to Open Avenues for the Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market

Increasing concerns related to transmitting diseases such as AIDS and hepatitis will spur the use of more effective disinfectants & antimicrobial chemicals. The use of disinfectant agents in food processing facilities and safety concerns related to food and beverages will support the healthy growth of the disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market.

The high cost of new product developments and competition from low-value chemicals will impact the disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market. Additionally, new mechanical processes such as ultraviolet radiations are gaining momentum, which will hamper the market in the long-term forecast period.

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is bifurcated into four major segments: functions, chemical products, end user industry and region.

On the basis of functions, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

  • Disinfectants & sanitizers
  • Antimicrobial additives

On the basis of chemical products, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

  • Phenolics
  • Iodophors
  • Nitrogen compounds
  • Organometallics
  • Organosulfurs
  • Aldehydes
  • Other chemicals

On the basis of end user industry, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is divided into:

  • Paint & coatings
  • Food & beverage processing
  • Medical & health care
  • Plastics
  • Textiles
  • Others

Based on region, the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

The report on the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market covers six major regions that include North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. North America dominates the disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market of disinfectants and is set to continue the reign in the forecast period followed by Europe. Furthermore, due to the significant population, rising health concerns, an increase in the number of health care setups are to set to spur the growth of the disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market in the Asia Pacific region.

Disinfectant & Antimicrobial chemicals Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market are Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AGBetco, 3M, BASF SE, LANXESS AG, Solvay SA and others. The disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, source, type, and application.

The Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

The Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, RoE)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, ANZ, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)
  • MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The disinfectant & antimicrobial chemicals report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Disinfectant & Antimicrobial Chemicals Market Report Highlights:

  • A detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

