Plastic foams Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth by 2029

Plastic foams Market: Introduction Plastic foams or polymer foam is a sponge-like material prepared by the polymer matrix. It is generally a dispersion of a gas in the form of a blowing agent in a polymer matrix. The foaming of plastic is carried out via physical, chemical, and mechanical methods. To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, Request for Brochure– https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4217 Some of the common methods include thermal decomposition by chemical blowing agent, mechanical whipping of gas into the liquid polymer, chemical blowing reaction, incorporating tiny beads into a polymer mass, and other methods. Plastic foams offer extensive properties such as lightweight material, superior thermal and acoustic insulation, good strength to weight ratio, energy-absorbing ability, and good cushioning and comfort properties. Thus, plastic foams are found in a wide range of applications such as packaging, automotive, furniture, shoes, electronics, aerospace, construction, toys, and many more. The global consumption of plastic foams is experiencing a steep growth in the coming long-term period.

Plastic foams Market: Market Dynamics The rising development of lightweight commercial vehicles has led to an increase in the use of plastic foams to manufacture automobile parts. As plastic foams-made automobile parts contribute to reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, several OEMs in the automotive sector are anticipated to follow this trend. This is attributed to increasing demand for high performance which can be achieved by reducing the overall weight of vehicles. Due to reduced weight, the engine will consume a low amount of gasoline and will work in an efficient manner for the long run. Also, lower emission of VOC (Volatile organic compound) is achieved that helps to reduce air pollution on a large scale. Plastic foams also find extensive usage in the footwear industry. Various top brands are focusing on developing lightweight sports shoes, increasing the demand for plastic foams. Moreover, rising trends in the usage of technologically advanced lightweight plastic foam in the medical sector have further increased the consumption of plastic foams. Plastic foams are used in multiple applications in the medical sector, including gaskets and sealing in medical devices, patient cushioning and fluid management, surgery kits, and others.

Plastic foams Market: Regional Outlook Among the regions mentioned above, East Asia is estimated to account for around 40% of global plastic foams consumption. The region is a manufacturer of plastic foams and is forecast to experience a number of capacity additions in the long term. The region, on the back of China, India, Thailand, etc. is projected to witness lucrative growth in the automotive and building & construction sector during the forecast period. The consumption of plastic foams in China and Vietnam will grow sturdily in the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for footwear foams in the region. North America experienced a decline in automotive production between 2016 and 2018 which had a slight impact on the region's plastic foams demand. The plastic foams market in the region will witness low stagnant growth in the short-term forecast. In Europe, the demand for plastic foams will be majorly driven by the packaging and automobile industry with highest growth to be witnessed in the Eastern and Central regions. Latin America will have a strong growth in the forecast period owing to the rise in the automobile industry in the region.