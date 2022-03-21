Plastic foams Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth by 2029

Posted on 2022-03-21 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Plastic Foams Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Density (High Density, Medium Density, Low Density), By Material (Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Expandable Polystyrene Foam (EPS)), By End-use Industry & By Region Forecast – Global Review 2019 – 2029

Plastic foams Market: Introduction

Plastic foams or polymer foam is a sponge-like material prepared by the polymer matrix. It is generally a dispersion of a gas in the form of a blowing agent in a polymer matrix. The foaming of plastic is carried out via physical, chemical, and mechanical methods.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, Request for Brochure

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4217

Some of the common methods include thermal decomposition by chemical blowing agent, mechanical whipping of gas into the liquid polymer, chemical blowing reaction, incorporating tiny beads into a polymer mass, and other methods. Plastic foams offer extensive properties such as lightweight material, superior thermal and acoustic insulation, good strength to weight ratio, energy-absorbing ability, and good cushioning and comfort properties.

Thus, plastic foams are found in a wide range of applications such as packaging, automotive, furniture, shoes, electronics, aerospace, construction, toys, and many more. The global consumption of plastic foams is experiencing a steep growth in the coming long-term period.

Plastic foams Market: Market Dynamics

The rising development of lightweight commercial vehicles has led to an increase in the use of plastic foams to manufacture automobile parts. As plastic foams-made automobile parts contribute to reducing the overall weight of the vehicle, several OEMs in the automotive sector are anticipated to follow this trend.

This is attributed to increasing demand for high performance which can be achieved by reducing the overall weight of vehicles. Due to reduced weight, the engine will consume a low amount of gasoline and will work in an efficient manner for the long run. Also, lower emission of VOC (Volatile organic compound) is achieved that helps to reduce air pollution on a large scale. Plastic foams also find extensive usage in the footwear industry.

Various top brands are focusing on developing lightweight sports shoes, increasing the demand for plastic foams. Moreover, rising trends in the usage of technologically advanced lightweight plastic foam in the medical sector have further increased the consumption of plastic foams. Plastic foams are used in multiple applications in the medical sector, including gaskets and sealing in medical devices, patient cushioning and fluid management, surgery kits, and others.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4217

Plastic foams Market: Regional Outlook

Among the regions mentioned above, East Asia is estimated to account for around 40% of global plastic foams consumption. The region is a manufacturer of plastic foams and is forecast to experience a number of capacity additions in the long term.

The region, on the back of China, India, Thailand, etc. is projected to witness lucrative growth in the automotive and building & construction sector during the forecast period. The consumption of plastic foams in China and Vietnam will grow sturdily in the forecast period, owing to the strong demand for footwear foams in the region. North America experienced a decline in automotive production between 2016 and 2018 which had a slight impact on the region’s plastic foams demand.

The plastic foams market in the region will witness low stagnant growth in the short-term forecast. In Europe, the demand for plastic foams will be majorly driven by the packaging and automobile industry with highest growth to be witnessed in the Eastern and Central regions. Latin America will have a strong growth in the forecast period owing to the rise in the automobile industry in the region.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=941189

Plastic foams Market: Prominent players

Prominent players in the global Plastic foams market is

  • BASF SE
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Arkema
  • Armacell International S.A
  • Borealis AG
  • JSP
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Recticel
  • Rogers Corporation
  • SABIC
  • Sekisui Alveo AG
  • Synthos S.A
  • Toray Industries, Inc.
  • Total SA
  • Zotefoams PLC

The Plastic foams market is fragmented with the presence of diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Plastic foams market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Plastic foams market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The Plastic foams Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

The Plastic foams Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • South Asia & Oceania (India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & NZ, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)
  • Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA)

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=941189

The Plastic foams report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Plastic foams report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Plastic foams report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Plastic foams Market Report Highlights:

  • A Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Plastic foams Market: Segmentation

The global Plastic foams market is segmented on the basis of type, density, material, end-use industry and region.

Based on the type, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • Rigid
  • Flexible

Based on the density, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • High Density (0.5 g/cm3 – 1 g/cm3)
  • Medium Density (0.1 g/cm3 – 0.5 g/cm3)
  • Low Density (<0.1 g/cm3)

Based on the material, the global Plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • Polyurethane Foam
  • Polystyrene Foam
  • Expandable Polystyrene Foam (EPS)
  • Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS)
  • PVC Foam
  • Phenolic Foam
  • Polyolefin Foam
    • Polyethylene Foam (PE)
    • Polypropylene Foam (PP)
  • EVA Foam
  • Others

Polyurethane foam accounts for the majority of the share of over 50% in the global plastic foams market, while polystyrene foam accounts for one fourth of the global plastic foams consumption.

Based on the end-use industry, the global plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • Automotive
  • Building & Construction
  • Packaging
  • Aviation & Aerospace
  • Footwear, Sports & Recreational
  • Furniture
  • Medical
  • Others (Marine, Wind Energy, Etc.)

Based on region, the global Plastic foams market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Japan Sales Office

Neha Bhosle, 4-1-1 Nakano,
9F Nakano Sunplaza
Tokyo, 164-8512
Japan

E: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution