Polyamide 11 & 12 Market Pegged for Robust Expansion By 2029

Polyamide 11 & 12 Market: an overview

Polyamide 11 & 12 belong to the family of polyamides, popularly known as nylon, and number represents the presence of 11 and 12 carbon atoms in the molecule respectively. Polyamide 11 is a non- biodegradable polyamide derived from the vegetable oil. Arkema is the sole producer of polyamide 11 in the World and uses castor beans as the derivative source. It has manufacturing plants in France, USA and China.

Polyamide 11 is classified as bio-plastic as it is produced from the renewable resource. Polyamide 12 is semi- crystalline thermoplastic which has properties similar to Polyamide 11. It can be derived from both Renewable as well as petroleum resources. Polyamide 11 & 12 are reported to be lowest water absorbing polyamides amongst the other commercially Known polyamides.

Polyamide 11 & 12 Market: Dynamics

Polyamide 11 & 12 are very similar in properties. They offer minimal water absorption and molded parts show no dimensional change with variation in the atmospheric humidity. This makes them an attractive option for the molded parts in the automotive.

Though the automotive industry remained virtually flat in 2018, the polyamide 11 & 12 markets did not experience any downfall. Even the leading manufacturers have started increasing their production capacities to meet the rising demand in the market. The demand for polyamide 11 & 12 is expected to increase over the forecast period as its adoptability is on rising amongst the end-use industries. Polyamide 12 is a whitish fine powder that finds dominant applications in additive manufacturing (3-D Printing). It is used as a laser sintering material.

Moreover, it is exceptionally strong even at very low temperatures (-40 0C). Thus, Polyamide 12 is being used in selective laser sintering to offer superior strength and flexibility to the finished product. Some of the other advantages polyamide 12 offers in 3-D printing are rapid prototyping and relatively low cost than other materials used in 3-D printing.

The demand for polyamide 12 is expected to experience healthy growth from the 3- D printing industry over the long term forecast as 3-D printing is gaining popularity over all sections of the society along with rising adoption by the manufacturers. Polyamide 11 & 12 have excellent thermal resistance and are chemically resistant to variety of chemical compounds including aldehydes, ketones, hydrocarbons, and others. In Oil & Gas industry, Polyamide 11 finds applications in umbilical lines & hoses, gas pipes & fittings, flexible liners for offshore & onshore applications.

Due to outstanding durability and resistance to hydrocarbons, polyamide 11 is also used in fuel tanks and hydraulic hoses in Aircraft. Polyamide 11 & 12 can also be found in the medical field in the form of nutriment & solution bags, hearing aids, masks, food casing, and beverage tubing.

Polyamide 11 & 12 are being widely adopted by various end-use industries owing to their exceptional properties and their demand is increasing at very rapid rates. Various compounded grades of polyamide 11 & 12 are available in the market and are used in a variety of applications. One such application includes fire helmets that are made up of glass-reinforced polyamide 11.

The recent trend in the cosmetic industry is the use of polyamide 12 powder as bulking and opacifying agent for formulations of body & hand creams, eye makeup, mascara, nail polish, and skin fresheners. Polyamide 11 & 12 have a high potential for growth and many new applications are expected to emerge over the long term forecast and influence the market dynamics.

Polyamide 11 & 12: Regional Outlook

Europe is reported to be the largest producer and consumer of Polyamide 11 & 12 in the World followed by North America. There are only a few manufacturing bases in the World, of which the majority of the facilities are in Europe, North America, and Japan.

The demand in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase at high rates owing to the development activities in the region and increasing industrialization. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region is also expected to increase their Polyamide 11 & 12 consumption over the mid-term forecast with the regions gaining momentum and stability in the end-use industries.

Polyamide 11 & 12: Key Players

The Polyamide 11 & 12 market is highly consolidated with only handful of players in the global market. Some of key players are

  • Arkema
  • Evonik Industries Ltd
  • EMS-Chemie Holding AG
  • Ube Industries, Ltd.
  • Toray Industries Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Polyamide 11 & 12 market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Polyamide 11 & 12 market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The Polyamide 11 & 12 Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

The Polyamide 11 & 12 Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • CIS & Russia
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

The Polyamide 11 & 12 report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The Polyamide 11 & 12 report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Polyamide 11 & 12 report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Polyamide 11 & 12 Market Report Highlights:

  • A Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

  • Polyamide 11 & 12 Market: Segments

    On the basis of polyamide type, the market can be segmented into 2 types

    • Polyamide 11
    • Polyamide 12

    On the basis of Applications, the Polyamide 11 & 12 market can be classified as

    • Automotive
    • Additive Manufacturing (3-D Printing)
    • Energy
    • Consumer Goods
    • Industrial
    • Sports & Leisure
    • Electronics
    • Others

    On the basis of geographic regions, the market for Polyamide 11 & 12 is segmented into

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

The report covers following Polyamide 11 & 12Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Polyamide 11 & 12market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Polyamide 11 & 12
  • Latest industry Analysis on Polyamide 11 & 12Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Polyamide 11 & 12Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Polyamide 11 & 12demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Polyamide 11 & 12major players
  • Polyamide 11 & 12Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Polyamide 11 & 12demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in Polyamide 11 & 12 Market Research Report:

  1. What are the current scenarios and key trends in Polyamide 11 & 12 Market Industry?
  2. What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base?
  3. What are the key categories and future potential of Polyamide 11 & 12 Market?
  4. What are the key Polyamide 11 & 12 Market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term?
  5. What is the size of the Polyamide 11 & 12 Market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

