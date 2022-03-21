Polyamide 11 & 12 Market Pegged for Robust Expansion By 2029

Polyamide 11 is classified as bio-plastic as it is produced from the renewable resource. Polyamide 12 is semi- crystalline thermoplastic which has properties similar to Polyamide 11. It can be derived from both Renewable as well as petroleum resources. Polyamide 11 & 12 are reported to be lowest water absorbing polyamides amongst the other commercially Known polyamides.

Polyamide 11 & 12 belong to the family of polyamides, popularly known as nylon, and number represents the presence of 11 and 12 carbon atoms in the molecule respectively. Polyamide 11 is a non- biodegradable polyamide derived from the vegetable oil. Arkema is the sole producer of polyamide 11 in the World and uses castor beans as the derivative source. It has manufacturing plants in France, USA and China.

Polyamide 11 & 12 Market: Dynamics

Polyamide 11 & 12 are very similar in properties. They offer minimal water absorption and molded parts show no dimensional change with variation in the atmospheric humidity. This makes them an attractive option for the molded parts in the automotive.

Though the automotive industry remained virtually flat in 2018, the polyamide 11 & 12 markets did not experience any downfall. Even the leading manufacturers have started increasing their production capacities to meet the rising demand in the market. The demand for polyamide 11 & 12 is expected to increase over the forecast period as its adoptability is on rising amongst the end-use industries. Polyamide 12 is a whitish fine powder that finds dominant applications in additive manufacturing (3-D Printing). It is used as a laser sintering material.

Moreover, it is exceptionally strong even at very low temperatures (-40 0C). Thus, Polyamide 12 is being used in selective laser sintering to offer superior strength and flexibility to the finished product. Some of the other advantages polyamide 12 offers in 3-D printing are rapid prototyping and relatively low cost than other materials used in 3-D printing.

The demand for polyamide 12 is expected to experience healthy growth from the 3- D printing industry over the long term forecast as 3-D printing is gaining popularity over all sections of the society along with rising adoption by the manufacturers. Polyamide 11 & 12 have excellent thermal resistance and are chemically resistant to variety of chemical compounds including aldehydes, ketones, hydrocarbons, and others. In Oil & Gas industry, Polyamide 11 finds applications in umbilical lines & hoses, gas pipes & fittings, flexible liners for offshore & onshore applications.

Due to outstanding durability and resistance to hydrocarbons, polyamide 11 is also used in fuel tanks and hydraulic hoses in Aircraft. Polyamide 11 & 12 can also be found in the medical field in the form of nutriment & solution bags, hearing aids, masks, food casing, and beverage tubing.

Polyamide 11 & 12 are being widely adopted by various end-use industries owing to their exceptional properties and their demand is increasing at very rapid rates. Various compounded grades of polyamide 11 & 12 are available in the market and are used in a variety of applications. One such application includes fire helmets that are made up of glass-reinforced polyamide 11.

The recent trend in the cosmetic industry is the use of polyamide 12 powder as bulking and opacifying agent for formulations of body & hand creams, eye makeup, mascara, nail polish, and skin fresheners. Polyamide 11 & 12 have a high potential for growth and many new applications are expected to emerge over the long term forecast and influence the market dynamics.