Lawn Shredder Market Is Expected To Grow At A Substantial Rate Of 5.5% CAGR During 2022-2032

Lawn Shredder Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, lawn shredder market is expected to grow at a substantial rate of 5.5% CAGR during 2021-2031. There have been several developments in technology and products over the past years. The facility of remote enabled lawn shredders has made it lucrative for the people to maintain their grasslands. Moreover, a notable increase in people interest for gardening, backyard beautification has led to increase in demand.

What is Driving Demand for Lawn Shredder?

The demand for lawn shredders has increased due to improved living standards and social lifestyle, increase in adoption of gardening as a hobby, increase in base of upper-middle-class people. As people have more disposable income, they are purchasing holiday homes which usually have a garden; preference to go out for recreational activities such as a picnic, gardens, parks; more people prefer outdoor sports such as football, cricket, lawn tennis etc. which require a playground. Moreover, a gradual increase in preference for green roofs adds to the demand for gardening equipment.

To maintain these lands which usually have a grass, lawn shredder is extensively used. India and China is a dominant markets in the Asia Pacific region and growing economies are expected to see an increase in the demand.

Covid-19 Impact on Global Lawn Shredders Market

Covid 19 has impacted various businesses due to the imposed lockdowns. People working from the comfort of their home has made it realized the importance of having open area outdoor activities.

Most of the public places such as parks, gardens and other playgrounds were closed due to restrictions implied by the government. The restrictions imposed in the movement of people led to decrease in demand for lawn shredders as most of the people stayed home.

However, the affluent class people having backyards at their home preferred to keep their backyard maintained, this led to increase in demand for retail units of the product. Also, increasing ease of use of lawn shredders with new technologies made it lucrative for the people to adopt the hobby of gardening.

Regional regulatory bodies and government organizations have taken notable steps to tackle this pandemic crisis and fight in an efficient way. As the relaxation in lockdown is occurring and people are moving out, use of public spaces such as gardens, parks, and playground are increasing. This demand is expected to grow with relaxation in lockdown and movement of public.

Global Lawn Shredders Market Geographical Outlook

North America is expected to remain a dominant market for the lawn shredders in the coming years. The trend of maintaining a background yard, interest in gardening activities, backyard improvement and modification has been key factors for the demand in the area. Moreover, increasingly development in technology to ease of use of such equipment makes it lucrative for personal gardening.

While Asia Pacific region is expected to see highest growth in market of lawn shredders due to its growing urbanization, increasing standard of living, disposable income etc. Also, global events such as the coming Tokyo Olympics fuel the demand for such products which require aesthetic appeal of the playgrounds.

With increasing consumer’s demands, key players in this business are constantly offering best in class lawn shredders which are manufactured keeping consumers concern as priority. Middle East & African region being majorly vegetation deprived regions, are a small market for products such as lawn shredders.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Lawn Shredders Market?

Some of the key manufacturers are,

  • MTD products American Honda Motor Co.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Stiga
  • Deere and Company
  • Robomow Friendly House
  • Husqvarna Group
  • AriensCo

These leading manufacturers operating in the lawn shredders business are pervading significant incremental opportunities and hence prospering the lawn shredders business. Innovative inclusions in the product with additional features, improved ergonomics, easy to handle and operate, automatization of the process and providing value product are key to acquire market share. Combined growth strategies and developing competitive environment to caster R&D edge in market are some of the notable approaches followed by key players to sustain the potential share globally.

Key Segments

  • By Operation

    • Manual
    • Semi Manual
    • Robotic

  • By Power Source

    • Electric
    • Petrol
    • Diesel

  • By End Use

    • Commercial
    • Residential

  • By Sales Channel

    • Offline
      • Retail outlets
      • Factory outlets
    • Online
      • Direct Sales
      • Third Party Websites

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
