DATEM Replacement Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research by FACT.MR, the global DATEM Replacement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the year 2021-2031.

The demand for clean label baked products among the consumer is fuelling the growth of the DATEM Replacement market at a global level.

DATEM functions as a strengthener in a dough that is used in the bakery industry to produce bread or any other baked products.

The industry has developed other alternatives which can easily replace DATEM while possessing the same properties. These alternatives include wheat protein isolate, food emulsifiers, enzymes, and lipids.

Wheat protein isolate is obtained from wheat gluten by the dissolution of gluten in alkaline. As a DATEM replacement, soy and lecithin emulsifiers can be used. Similarly, xylanase, phospholipase, and lipase enzymes can be used as replacers. Lipids can be used in animal, vegetable fat or glycerides form.

Potential use of DATEM Replacement in Food and Beverages The DATEM replacement market saw a soaring growth in the food and beverages sector owing to its use in various industries such as bakery, confectionery, meat & seafood, snacks, and others. In the production of bread and other baked products, these DATEM replacement yields similar results such as improved loaf volume, extensibility of dough, strengthening of gluten and fine structure of crumb. Moreover, when DATEM is completely replaced by wheat protein isolate, it not only provides similar results but additionally improves the elasticity and strength of the dough along with reducing the mixing time. Wheat protein isolates can reduce a certain amount of carbohydrates along with improving the protein content in the baked products. The increase in the demand for a meat-free diet among consumers has provided immense opportunities for these replacers in the global market. When lipase is used as an alternative for the formulation of baked products especially bread, it produces a finer crumb structure and also slows the staling process. DATEM replacement can be used along with other grains to improve the process and also to obtain a better end product.

DATEM Replacement Market: key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the DATEM replacement market globally includes

MGP Ingredients

Glico Nutrition Co. Ltd

Stepan Company

Croda International

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

DSM N.V.

Puratos Group NV

Cargill Inc.

Manildra Group

The Dow Chemical Company

DATEM Replacement: Market Segmentation

· Based on nature, the global DATEM Replacement market can be segmented into:

Organic Conventional



· Based on form, the global DATEM Replacement market can be segmented as:

Powder Liquid



· Based on application, the global DATEM Replacement market can be segmented as:

Bakery & confectionery Frozen products Snacks & Savory Meat & Seafood products Others



· Based on the Region, the global DATEM Replacement market can be segmented as:

North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



