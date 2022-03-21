Increasing Prevalence of Nutrient Leaching to Upsurge the Fertigation Monitoring Market

Fertigation Monitoring Market Forecast and CAGR

A recent study by Fact.MR projected the fertigation monitoring market to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecasted period.

The intensification of agricultural production to meet escalating market demand needs the simultaneous application of fertilizers and irrigation water, and therefore fertigation is a technique required to provide additional fertilizers and nutrients to plants and also to check nutrient deficiencies, hence fertigation monitoring helps in increasing plant productivity while reducing the cost associated with it.

Moreover, manufacturers are continuously developing fertigation monitoring techniques to minimize nutrient losses and satisfy crop needs. Hence, optimizing the goal to accurately estimate soil nutrient availability, crop nutrient requirement, and nutrient delivery to match crop development.

At low soil nutrient concentration, there is a limited yield and plant growth, therefore manufacturers are installing fertigation monitoring techniques to increase soil nutrient concentration increasing yield and crop growth until a minimal concentration of the optimal nutrient in the root zone is achieved.

Additionally, fertigation monitoring is a cost-benefit analysis that includes economic variables and environmental costs associated with water management and poor nutrients.

Climate Change and Economic Growth to Drive Fertigation Monitoring Demand Globally

Nowadays, climate change is playing a very important role in formulating fertigation monitoring techniques, by overcoming the losses in crop and livestock production when trying to satisfy increasing demands on agriculture with existing farming practices.

Moreover, agricultural technological innovations and investments are escalating productivity and yields. Food losses and waste claim a noteworthy proportion of agricultural output, and decreasing them would lessen the need for production increases.

The US and Canada Demand Outlook for Fertigation Monitoring Market

In terms of sales, the North American market is projected to take the lead in the global target market. The U.S. is the leading market in fertigation monitoring techniques and the manufacturers are producing superior nutrient value for numerous applications in the agricultural industry.

Moreover, prominent players are investing more and more to upgrade infrastructure and facilities with the latest environmental control technologies, incorporating modernized fertigation monitoring techniques.

Europe Fertigation Monitoring Market Outlook

The European fertigation monitoring market is estimated to grow at a moderate pace. With growing competition for limited water resources, European countries adopted efficient irrigation strategies, technologies, and techniques to optimize water use efficiency. Hence, up surging the demand for the fertigation monitoring market.

The market for fertigation monitoring is estimated to see swift growth through the projection period driven by huge investments done by market players due to increasing demand for healthier yields and ecological balances.

Fertigation Monitoring Market: Key Players

Some of the key players manufacturing fertigation monitoring are as follows-

  • Soilmoisture Equipment Corp.
  • Helander Metal Spinning Co.
  • LaMotte Company
  • Advantech Manufacturing, Inc
  • Humboldt Mfg.Co

Fertigation Monitoring: Market Segmentation

  • Based on nutrients, the fertigation monitoring market can be segmented as

    • Phosphorous
    • Nitrogen
    • Potassium

  • Based on analysis, the fertigation monitoring market can be segmented as

    • Soil Testing
    • Plant Tissue Testing

  • Based on fertigation devices, the fertigation monitoring market can be segmented as-

    • Dosing Unit Systems
    • Pressure Devices
    • Hydraulic Systems

  • Based on region, the fertigation monitoring market can be segmented as:

    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

